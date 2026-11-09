National Geographic and Disney Announce The Real Frozen Series

Disney and National Geographic partner for The Real Frozen, featuring voice actors from the original film. The new series explores Arctic wildlife in Iceland and Scandinavia, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

National Geographic and Walt Disney Animation Studios have officially announced a collaborative television project titled The Real Frozen. This new series reunites the primary voice cast of the original animated franchise to narrate a documentary-style program. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will reprise their respective roles as they join a broader effort to expand The Real franchise. The announcement marks a significant intersection between popular animation and educational natural history content.

The Real Frozen Production and Cast Details

The production brings together several key figures from the original Disney films to ensure continuity and fan engagement. Jonathan Groff will return to provide the voice of Kristoff, while Josh Gad reprises his role as the beloved snowman Olaf. The series is produced by Silverback Films for National Geographic, with Jeff Wilson serving as the director on behalf of Silverback. Elisabeth Oakham and Katie Parsons are credited as directors and producers across all episodes of the series. Janet H. Vissering serves as the executive producer, ensuring the highest standards of storytelling. Tom McDonald oversees the content as the executive vice president of content at National Geographic.

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Storyline and Geographic Setting

The official synopsis describes the series as being set against the breathtaking icy landscapes of Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The narrative follows real-life animals whose fortitude, loyalty, resilience, and relationships echo the emotional heart of the animated franchise. These animals navigate the harshest winters, revealing extraordinary behaviors and survival strategies. The show aims to highlight the bonds between species in extreme environments. The creators intend to introduce kids and families to the incredible wonders of the world through this lens.

Strategic Expansion of The Real Franchise

Courteney Monroe, President of National Geographic Content, emphasized the organization's commitment to inspiring the next generation. She stated that the network is passionate about using stories that kids love and parents trust. The expansion builds on the success of the Emmy-winning A Real Bug's Life and the upcoming The Real Finding Nemo. Monroe described the collaboration as a wonderful opportunity to combine beloved Disney characters with boundary-pushing natural history storytelling. The goal is to open the door to a lifetime of discovery for young audiences.

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Release Strategy and Streaming Platforms

The Real Frozen will premiere on the National Geographic television channel before becoming available to stream. The series will also be accessible on Disney+ and Hulu, providing multiple viewing options for families. An official release date has not yet been announced by the networks. This release strategy aligns with the broader distribution model used for other entries in The Real franchise. The partnership demonstrates a growing trend of cross-promotional content between animation studios and educational media companies.

Impact on Family Entertainment and Education

The announcement comes as Disney continues to adjust its release strategy for other major properties. Recent updates have provided glimpses into the storyline for Frozen 3, with plans to give animated sequels additional room. The new series offers a unique educational angle that complements the fictional narrative of the movies. By focusing on real Arctic ecosystems, the program provides scientific context to the fantasy elements of the original films. This approach appeals to both dedicated fans of the franchise and general audiences interested in wildlife documentaries. The series represents a new direction for family entertainment that blends emotional storytelling with factual natural history.