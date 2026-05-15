National Endangered Species Day, Energy Secretary's Trip, and U.S. Energy Sector Updates

This news update highlights the 21st annual National Endangered Species Day and the trip of Energy Secretary Chris Wright to discuss various issues with local officials in Texas and Louisiana. It also includes updates on the potential impact of the Iran situation on gas prices, identifying the United States' Gulf Coast as a potential gateway for increasing energy exports to Europe, and an update on the costs of diesel and gasoline prices. Additionally, the news update includes an update on oil prices, along with an increase in the number of active oil and gas rigs in the U.S.

The 21st annual National Endangered Species Day is observed today to celebrate and raise awareness about protecting at-risk species and habitats. Chris Wright, the Energy Secretary, recently traveled to Texas and Louisiana to discuss various issues with local officials, including Iran , LNG (liquefied natural gas), and gas prices .

He acknowledged the unpredictability of the situation in Iran and the potential impact on gas prices. On the other hand, the Gulf Coast of the United States has been identified as a potential gateway for increasing energy exports to Europe. Alaska is also seen as a key area for diversifying oil and gas imports across Asia. In the energy sector, oil prices have remained elevated, with Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate above the $100 per barrel mark.

Meanwhile, the costs of diesel have also increased, but the national average price of gasoline has dropped slightly





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National Endangered Species Day Chris Wright Energy Secretary Texas Louisiana Iran LNG Gas Prices United States Gulf Coast Alaska Energy Exports Iran Situation Ambient Air Pollution Endangered Species Act

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