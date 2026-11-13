National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett Expected to Leave White House

Reports indicate that National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is planning to resign from the Trump administration in the coming weeks, potentially paving the way for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to take over the role.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is expected to be the next to leave the White House after a blue tsunami rocked President Donald Trump and his MAGA coalition, a new report has revealed.that he has been inquiring about roles outside the administration and intends to throw in the towel “in the coming weeks.

”Semafor reports that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is being eyed as Hassett’s replacement—though he could hold both jobs. Friday’s revelation, if it holds, will break a streak of Trump only firing top women from his administration. That includes former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles. This is a developing story that will be updated.

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