The National Dog Show returns at noon on NBC, with defending Best in Show champion Soleil competing after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28.

The National Dog Show, a Thanksgiving Day tradition, will air at noon, local time, on NBC this year. Last year's Best in Show winner, Soleil, a Belgian sheepdog, is looking to defend her title.

The dog show has historically followed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but severe weather has forced the parade to be postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28. The National Dog Show itself is still scheduled to air as planned, having been pre-taped earlier this month at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Also read Thanksgiving is for the dogs! The National Dog Show celebrates 25 years with three new breeds

Soleil Returns to Defend Her National Dog Show Title

Soleil, a Belgian sheepdog, won Best in Show last year and will compete again at the National Dog Show this year. She is the defending champion heading into the broadcast.

The competition divides dog breeds into seven groups: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy, and working. The broadcast covers two hours of canine competition across those seven groups, making it one of the longest-running family viewing events of the holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show is presented by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and sponsored by Purina. John O'Hurley and David Frei will host the broadcast, and both are returning for their 25th year.

Macy's Parade Postponement and NBC Broadcast Schedule

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28, marking the first time the parade has ever been postponed. The parade was cancelled for several years during World War II, but a weather-related postponement had not occurred before this year.

Because the parade has moved, the broadcast lineup on NBC will change. The dog show airs at noon, local time, and will be preceded by a replay of last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Viewers planning their holiday schedule should note that the parade date differs from the usual Thanksgiving Day timing, while the National Dog Show keeps its noon slot on NBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Streaming Options for Watching the National Dog Show on NBC

Viewers without cable or an antenna can watch the National Dog Show through live TV streaming services or through Peacock. NBC is available on several live TV platforms, including DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV.

DirecTV is one of the best live TV streaming services thanks to its broad channel selection, and it offers NBC across a variety of packages. Fubo carries NBC in both of its tiers and is a particularly popular option among sports fans.

Hulu + Live TV offers a shorter three-day free trial and includes NBC in its main plan. After the trial ends, the service costs $99.99 a month.

Peacock includes a livestream of the National Dog Show for Premium subscribers. There is no free trial, but Peacock is currently offering three months for $8.99 a month, while the Premium plan normally costs $12.99 a month.