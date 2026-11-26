The 25th annual National Dog Show 2026 airs Thursday Nov 26 on NBC starting at 12 p.m. ET. Find broadcast details, hosts, and streaming options here.

The 25th annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina is scheduled to air on Thursday, November 26, 2026, providing a nationwide stage for canine excellence. This premier event will feature more than 2,000 dogs from over 200 breeds competing for the prestigious Best in Show title. The competition takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, marking a significant gathering for dog enthusiasts and breeders across the country.

Competition Scale and Host Details

The event is hosted by John O'Hurley, who brings his familiar warmth and expertise to the commentary booth. He is joined by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the organization responsible for organizing and managing the logistical aspects of this massive event. Together, they guide viewers through the intricate judging process and highlight the unique characteristics of each breed participating in the lineup. The scale of the event is substantial, with over 2,000 entries representing more than 200 distinct breeds, ensuring a diverse and dynamic showcase of canine athleticism and beauty.

Also read National Dog Show 2025 Airs Thanksgiving with 2,107 Dogs and Three New Breeds

Broadcast Time and Location Specifics

The competition begins at 12 p.m. ET, which translates to 9 a.m. PT, allowing viewers on both coasts to tune in at a convenient time. The physical venue, the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds, serves as the backdrop for the ring activities and judging sessions. This specific time slot ensures maximum viewership, as the show traditionally airs before the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. Fans can expect a structured broadcast that covers the preliminary rounds and culminates in the final judging for the Best in Show award.

Streaming Services and Live TV Options

For viewers without traditional cable subscriptions, several streaming platforms offer access to the live broadcast on NBC. FuboTV provides access to live TV, local, and cable channels, including NBC, at a starting rate of $49.99 per month for the first two months, with the price increasing to $94.99 per month afterward. This service also offers a Blue plan that includes NBC, along with more than 40 channels. All plans come with a free cloud DVR and access to approximately 600 additional free channels, enhancing the viewing experience.

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Additional Streaming Platforms and Costs

Other streaming alternatives include platforms starting at $63.99 for the first month, rising to $88.99 per month thereafter. These services provide more than 230 channels, including local and cable networks like NBC, which are streamable on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers. Another cable alternative starts at $99.99 per month for more than 100 live channels. This plan includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select at no additional cost, offering a bundled entertainment package for subscribers.

Subscription Plans and Platform Features

Peacock is currently on sale for $8.99 per month for the first three months, down from $12.99 per month, or $19.99 per month for standard pricing. The annual plan is available for $89.99 per year, reduced from $129.99, or $199.99 per year for premium access. The Premium Plan is ad-supported and provides access to a wide range of movies, TV shows, originals, live sports from NBC Sports, and live news from NBC News. This flexibility allows viewers to choose the option that best fits their budget and viewing preferences for the November 26 broadcast.