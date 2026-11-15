National Dog Show 2025: Soleil the Belgian Sheepdog Wins Best in Show

Soleil the Belgian Sheepdog claims Best in Show at the 25th National Dog Show in Oaks, Pennsylvania, drawing over 2,100 dogs and thousands of attendees to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The National Dog Show presented by Purina celebrated its 25th anniversary at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, drawing thousands of visitors and more than 2,100 competing dogs. This major annual event marked a significant milestone for the organization, which is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. The gathering served as a premier celebration of canine athleticism and breed standards, reinforcing its status as a beloved holiday tradition for dog enthusiasts across the region.

Soleil Wins Best in Show Competition

Soleil, a Belgian Sheepdog, secured the coveted Best in Show title during the 2025 competition at the National Dog Show. The victory places Soleil at the pinnacle of the event, representing excellence in breed standard and performance. This achievement highlights the high caliber of canine athletes that participate in this prestigious gathering, which continues to attract top-tier competitors from across the country.

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Record Number of Canine Entries

Frank DePaulo, the show chairman, confirmed that this year's event saw the highest number of canine entries since 2017. Over 2,100 dogs participated in the competition, representing more than 200 distinct breeds. DePaulo noted that this resurgence in participation reflects the enduring popularity of bench shows, which allow the general public to view the dogs up close. The exclusivity of such events ensures that handlers must remain with their pets, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with the animals and their caretakers.

New Breeds and Breed Standards

The 2025 competition introduced three new breeds to the roster, including the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, which is characterized as small and energetic. Carolyne Kelley of Evesham, New Jersey, provided insight into the rigorous judging process, which emphasizes specific breed standards such as proper ear set and front structure. The inclusion of new breeds demonstrates the evolving nature of the show while maintaining strict adherence to traditional kennel club guidelines. This balance between innovation and tradition appeals to both seasoned breeders and new enthusiasts.

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Handler and Attendee Perspectives

Dog handlers and spectators shared their experiences, highlighting the personal connections forged at the event. Kaylee Wagoner, a handler from a dog show family, stated she has been showing dogs since age five and has grown up attending the show. Kamilla Szasz, another handler, remarked that her dog loves the one-on-one time with his mom and enjoys being at the show. Sarah Devilbiss, who represented pugs, noted that it was an amazing day where they met many people, including those who had never seen a black pug before. These interactions underscore the community aspect of the event, which extends beyond the competition ring.

Community Tradition and Future Impact

The event serves as a crucial link in the community, connecting handlers, breeders, groomers, and spectators annually. Charlotte Foster of Ambler, who has attended for three or four years, described the National Dog Show as a tradition that starts their holiday season. Katie Maerten of Blue Bell emphasized the fun of learning about unique breeds and seeing them walk around. The show not only celebrates canine athletes but also the people who care for them, fostering a sense of camaraderie among attendees from all over the country. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia continues to organize this significant gathering, ensuring its place as a key cultural event in the region.