National discussion on asylum issues needed after Belfast violence

The Belfast knife attack has highlighted the problems of having a porous border with the Irish Republic under the long-standing and politically sensitive Common Travel Area protocol. The current system clearly isn't working, and the Conservatives' Rwanda asylum scheme offered hope of addressing the problem. However, Sir Keir Starmer's decision to snuff out the programme has ensured that the never-ending flotilla of boats continues apace. A full and frank debate on who is being allowed into the UK is necessary to improve the situation.

It goes without saying that there can be no excuse for the rampage of thuggery, intimidation and wanton destruction across Belfast in the past 36 hours.

No one disputes that people have a right to be angry over the gruesome act of violence visited on a corner of that most resilient of cities on Monday night. Nonetheless, as Kemi Badenoch remarked yesterday, that does not give anyone a licence to burn families out of their homes, destroy public property or attack police. Yet, in the understandable rush to condemn the disorder, there is a very real danger of missing the bigger picture here.

The savagery on Kinnaird Avenue should be the cue for a national discussion on all the issues surrounding the United Kingdom’s approach to asylum





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Belfast Violence Common Travel Area Protocol Rwanda Asylum Scheme Channel Small-Boats Crisis United Kingdom's Approach To Asylum

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