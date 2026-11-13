National Democrats look to Colorado following historic midterm wins

Some of the biggest names in the Democratic Party are in Denver to discuss what's next after the election.

From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.at Mission Ballroom, gathering hundreds of leading liberals to discuss the future of the Democratic Party following their historic gains in the.

The event kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 12, with numerous Democrats who flipped Republican seats taking the stage, including U.S. Sen. -elect James Talarico of Texas, Iowa Gov. -elect Rob Sand, and U.S. Rep. -elects Jamie Ager of North Carolina, Paige Cognetti of Pennsylvania, and Bob Brooks of Pennsylvania.said in the summit’s opening remarks.

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“They have trusted us to build what’s next, so let’s get to work. ” The midterms saw the best Democratic performance since Watergate, data scientist David Shor announced to the room.

However, Shor and other analysts said the election results largely reflect voters’ rejection of the Republican Party, rather than their embrace of the Democratic Party. Many voters who went blue this time around continue to express distrust in the Democrats’ ability to make change. Colorado Dems elect first Black woman speaker of the House “We’re operating in a world where people look at anyone running for office and assume that everything they’re doing is B.S. ,” Sand said.

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“We can do politics better. We can have actions that speak louder than words. We can listen to each other and answer each other’s questions. ”that kind of lasting voter change is possible, Majority Democrats said when choosing Denver as the summit venue: “In 20 years, it went from reliably red to purple to blue — not by accident, but by investing in people and institutions, building a coalition and then delivering,” the organization wrote.

Colorado’s leftward shift is only strengthening. This November, Colorado voters flipped three congressional seats from red to blue, voting out Republican U.S. Reps. , Gabe Evans and Jeff Crank. That leaves only one Republican, U.S. Rep.

Jeff Hurd, remaining in the state’s congressional delegation. Democrats also wonDemocrats are hoping to replicate that enthusiasm nationwide over the next two years, leading up to the 2028 presidential election.

In addition to hosting the “What’s Next” summit, Denver is one of three finalist cities being considered to host the Several Dems rumored to be considering presidential runs are slated to attend the summit, such as former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, New Jersey Gov.

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Mikie Sherrill, and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger. The summit continues on Friday with discussions on specific policy topics, including artificial intelligence, affordability, and managing an ideologically diverse coalition. In the meantime, Thursday’s opening speeches largely revolved around one theme: unifying the country behind a vision for a better future.

“This moment is so much bigger and so much more important than the red team or the blue team,” Talarico said. “The American people are demanding change, and in this election, they chose our party to deliver. We can’t let them down, we can’t play it safe, we can’t get bogged down in the same petty fights. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there.

This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. , where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club.

She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.