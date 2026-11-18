Cybersecurity experts from across the country are meeting in San Antonio on Wednesday for the inaugural National Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Summit, a gathering focused on protecting the systems people rely on every day.

Cybersecurity experts from across the country are meeting in San Antonio on Wednesday for the inaugural National Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Summit, a gathering focused on protecting the systems people rely on every day.

Billington Cybersecurity is hosting the conference, and it runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Henry B. González Convention Center. It comes as a wave of cyber outages across the United States has raised concerns about the security and reliability of critical services, including email, banking and air transportation. Lauren Goldman, the company’s vice president, said the recent outages are a reminder of how important it is to keep critical infrastructure secure, updated and resilient.

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“If I was the average American, I would be concerned if I see all of this happening at once,” Goldman said. “But I would also think about all of the amazing men and women in uniform who are working at state and federal levels to ensure that we are all safe and that we have redundant systems and we are resilient in the way we protect critical infrastructure.

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” Experts attending the summit represent major sectors, including energy, communications, transportation and water. Organizers said the goal is to examine lessons learned from recent outages and discuss ways to strengthen systems before the next disruption. Read also: Hackers target iPhones, payment information through websites used by millions, researchers say