The George H. Waters Nutrition Center serves over 200 seniors for Thanksgiving. The city faces a $13 million deficit while securing new grants to maintain operations and home delivery services.

The George H. Waters Nutrition Center in National City will receive a $100,000 grant through the office of County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre to help sustain its operations during a deepening municipal financial crisis. This new funding arrives as the city contends with a roughly $13 million budget deficit, which City Manager Doug Schulze warned could balloon to $30 million by 2029 if immediate interventions do not occur. The grant is expected to primarily support home delivery services for seniors who are unable to travel to the facility, addressing a critical gap in the program’s ability to reach vulnerable residents.

More than 200 guests gathered at the center on the Monday before Thanksgiving to share a meal of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry orange sauce, steamed spinach, and pumpkin pie tart. The event provided a rare moment of holiday joy for many attendees, ranging in age from their late 60s to their 90s. For several seniors present, including Diane Collins and her mother Irene, the meal served as their only Thanksgiving dinner of the year. The atmosphere inside the dining hall was lively, with ranchera and regional Mexican classics playing as guests ate and later participated in a daily karaoke tradition that has fostered community spirit for the past two years.

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Diane Collins, 63, expressed deep gratitude for the support as she sat with her 94-year-old mother, Irene, who suffers from dementia. The pair is currently homeless after their truck broke down nearby while Diane was seeking longer-term housing assistance. A staff member from the Kimball Center, where the nutrition program is located, visited on her own time to ensure the duo received food after they had not eaten since Sunday morning. Upon receiving their warm plates, Diane embraced her mother tightly, describing the food as healthy and noting the kindness of the staff and fellow diners.

The center operates under strict nutritional standards, cooking all meals from scratch on-site rather than relying on frozen, pre-packaged options from external vendors. Jose Ricardo Rodriguez, the nutrition program manager, emphasized that county dietitians must approve every monthly menu to ensure nutrient density rather than empty calories. Seniors are encouraged to donate any amount they can afford, but the center never turns anyone away for lack of funds. Non-seniors are charged approximately $6 per meal, while the city absorbs the cost for senior guests regardless of their financial contribution status.

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The program has been significantly constrained by National City’s ongoing budget crisis, which has forced the implementation of a daily meal cap. In June, the City Council voted 4-1 to keep the cap at 250 meals per day, rejecting a staff recommendation to reduce it further to 200. Councilmember Jose Rodriguez, now the city’s mayor-elect, argued that the $235,000 cost was manageable, while Mayor Ron Morrison cast the sole dissenting vote. Before the cap was established, the center served between 300 and 350 meals daily, often with lines stretching to the sidewalk.

Rodriguez noted that the meal cap was deemed necessary to keep the doors open throughout the year despite increasing demand and decreasing funding. Home-delivered meals have dropped from about 100 to a maximum of 70 or 80 per day, and approximately half of the center’s clients now come from outside National City. The center relies on county grants and support from Kimball Morgan Towers, the senior housing site where it is located, to maintain these services. Staff have already begun contacting homebound residents on the waiting list to restore delivery services with the new funding.

Relief efforts began when Aguirre’s office was first contacted in January to explore funding options for the nutrition center. By June, the office had met with city officials to prepare the application for District 1 grants over the summer. Mayor-elect Rodriguez stated that the city had been lobbying the county for funding for almost a year to ensure programs like the nutrition center survive. He described the grant as essential for taking care of a “jewel” of a program for years to come, especially as the city prepares for his swearing-in on December 8.

Despite the financial uncertainties, the social impact of the center remains profound. Karaoke has become a daily activity involving about 70% of diners, which Rodriguez believes has reduced squabbles and created a more communal environment. Residents like Rafael Sandoval, a volunteer who brings homemade salsa, and Robert Lopez, a long-time attendee, highlight the social connection as vital as the food. For many, the center provides a space to interact and find dignity in difficult circumstances, serving as a community anchor beyond just nutritional support.

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While the new grant provides immediate stability, Rodriguez expressed continued concern about the long-term future given the open secret of the city’s budget crisis. The center’s operations are directly tied to the financial health of National City, and without sustained funding, the capacity to serve seniors could diminish further. The $100,000 injection offers a temporary reprieve, allowing the staff to contact homebound residents and prepare for the holiday season, but the underlying fiscal challenges remain unresolved.

The Thanksgiving celebration at the George H. Waters Nutrition Center highlighted the enduring need for such community services. As seniors gathered to sing, share meals, and support one another, the event underscored the importance of local institutions in providing care for the elderly. The center continues to operate with a mission of inclusivity and dignity, ensuring that no senior goes hungry regardless of their ability to pay or their housing status. The new county funding serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts between city and county officials to protect these essential services during a time of fiscal constraint.