National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Unveils Figures of Viral Sensation Jason 'J-Mac' McElwain

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released limited-edition figures of Jason McElwain, commemorating his incredible performance during his high school basketball game in 2006.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled limited-edition figurines of Jason ' J-Mac ' McElwain, the former student manager-turned-player for the Greece Athena High School boy's basketball team who went viral for his incredible performance during a game in 2006.

(Provided photo) Nearly 20 years after becoming a national sensation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled two limited-edition figurines of Jason McElwain, the former Greece Athena High School boy's basketball student manager. J-Mac went viral thanks to his incredible performance during the team's senior night in 2006, when he came off the bench for the first time and got as 'hot as a pistol,' scoring 20 points in the game's final four minutes and 19 seconds. He went on to meet President George W. Bush and received the 2006 ESPY award for Best Sports Moment, among many other accolades





