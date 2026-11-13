National Beef CEO Signals End to US Cattle Cycle Downturn

National Beef reports 2.1% margin, its best since Q3 2024. CEO Tim Klein cites shrinking herd and policy shifts as key drivers ending the US cattle downturn.

National Beef Inc. has officially declared that the worst of the prolonged downturn in the United States cattle industry is behind it. The Missouri-based meatpacking firm, which is controlled by Brazil's MBRF Global Foods SA, reported a 2.1% margin on an earnings-before-items basis. This figure represents the company's strongest financial performance since the third quarter of 2024, signaling a significant turn in profitability for the sector.

Cattle Supply Tightens Industry Margins

The primary driver behind this improved economic outlook is a sustained reduction in the overall US cattle herd. This herd has shrunk to its smallest level in decades, a consequence of prolonged drought conditions and elevated operating costs that forced many ranchers to reduce their breeding stock. As a result, the supply of cattle available for slaughter has tightened significantly, which naturally supports higher prices and improved margins for packing plants.

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Lower overall slaughter volumes have directly benefited National Beef and its competitors by reducing processing crowding relative to available animals. This scarcity allows meatpackers to regain pricing power over the beef they sell. Chief Executive Officer Tim Klein stated on a call with journalists that the company believes it is now through the most difficult phase of the cycle, a sentiment reinforced by steady consumer demand that has kept beef prices elevated.

Competitor Improvements and Policy Support

The positive trend is not isolated to a single entity. Recent earnings reports from industry peers, including JBS NV, indicate that JBS's US beef unit also showed improving results. This broader industry recovery suggests that the easing of pressure is a widespread phenomenon rather than a company-specific anomaly. The simultaneous improvement across major players validates the view that the fundamental supply and demand dynamics are shifting in favor of processors.

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Government policy has also played a crucial role in stabilizing the market. The Trump administration has actively pushed to expand foreign ground beef imports and resume live cattle shipments from Mexico. These measures are designed to ease input pressure on meatpackers by supplementing domestic supply. By improving the flow of animals and meat into US plants, these policy decisions help prevent retail price spikes while supporting packer economics.

MBRF Parent Company Resilience

At the parent level, MBRF Global Foods SA has demonstrated resilience despite facing trade restrictions with Europe. The group has benefited from growing US sales and higher poultry exports, which have helped offset the challenges in its European operations. Miguel Gularte, the CEO of MBRF, noted that a recent outbreak of Newcastle disease has not significantly affected Brazilian poultry exports, removing a potential near-term overhang from the investment thesis.

Management expects the resumption of poultry shipments to Europe to occur soon, which could further enhance the parent company's financial position. The combination of strong US beef margins and recovering poultry exports provides a diversified revenue stream that stabilizes MBRF's global operations. This strategic diversification highlights the benefits of maintaining a presence in both the North American and South American markets.

Long-Term Supply Constraints Persist

Despite the current improvement, the structural constraints in the US cattle market will not reverse quickly. Rebuilding a cattle herd is a slow process that requires ranchers to retain breeding females rather than sending them to slaughter. This biological lag means that the supply tightness that has lifted cattle prices will persist for the foreseeable future, ensuring that packers continue to operate in a constrained environment.

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For meatpackers, this means that the current relief comes mainly from managing slaughter volumes and securing alternative supply sources rather than from a sudden surge in domestic animals. The thin-margin, high-volume nature of the meatpacking business makes even small improvements in EBIT margins highly significant. The 2.1% margin achieved by National Beef is a testament to the effectiveness of these supply-side pressures in restoring profitability.