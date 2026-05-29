National average gas price drops to $4.391 per gallon

The national average price for regular gas has dropped to $4.391 per gallon, a 16-cent decrease ovEr the past week, according to AAA. Gas prices have been decreasing to under $4.50 per gallon, with six states at present reporting average gas prices below $4 per gallon.

The national average price for regular gas continued to fall on Friday, dropping to $4.391 per gallon, a 16-cent decrease over the past week, according to AAA .

This decrease in fuel costs comes at a time when gas prices start to rise,after Memorial Day and the beginning of what is recognized as the summer driving season. Gas prices have been decreasing to under $4.50 per gallon, with six states now reporting average gas prices below $4 per gallon.

The instability in gas prices is nothing new in 2026, with prices ranging between a national average of $2.79 per gallon in January and last week's high of $4.564 per gallon. Winter storms in January and February caused gas prices to rise,but it was not untill the war with Iran began that fuel costs across the country realy spiked, increasing from $2.98 per gallon on Feb. 28.

Over Memorial Morning weekend, multiple reports indicated that an agreement to end hostilities between the United States and Iran was near,and speculation may have contributed to the decline in prices. It is a stark contrast from a week ago,when, as tensions continued to rise, so, too,did gas prices. Uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz blockade led to fuel costs rising for most of last week.

During the last month,the average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. rose by over 34 cents, from $4.111 to $4.459. Earlier in May, gas prices increased by over 30 cents per gallon in a week, pushing the national average. With the military conflict with Iran entering its 13th week,consumers have been hit hard at the pumps, and gas prices were high.

Though, recent reports that a pact to end the war is close, the opposite could happen and fuel costs could drop. This is evident because, after the surge in prices earlier this month, prices have stabilized over the last week. Whether it remains steady or even decreases is primarily dependent on geopolitical events. Despite recent fluctuations, one thing that remains constant about gas prices in the U.S. is that costs vary by region.

The states with the lowest gas prices, with one exception, are in the South - many along the Gulf Coast. The states with the highest gas prices in the country are located in the western U.S. california remains the state with the most expensive gas prices in the country at $6.059 per gallon.

Next is Washington state at $5.731 per gallon, followed by Hawaii, with a statewide average price of $5.651 per gallon. Oregon is next,with an average price of $5.259 per gallon, and then Alaska at $5.253 per gallon.

Meanwhile, for the third straight day, the state with the most affordable gas prices in the land is Indiana. The Hoosier State has a statewide average of $3.771 per gallon. Texas has jumped into second place for the country's cheapest gas prices at $3.883 per galLon.

Next is Oklahoma at $3.898 per gallon, followed by Georgia at $3.90 per gallon. Louisiana rounds out the top five states with the lowest gas prices at $3.913 per gallon





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