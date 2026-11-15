National Association of Realtors Survey Reveals 2025-2026 Housing Market Demographics

A National Association of Realtors survey from July 2025 to June 2026 shows median first-time buyer age is 40, cash purchases are record high, and repeat buyers dominate the market.

High home prices and elevated mortgage interest rates are keeping some aspiring homebuyers on the sidelines of the housing market. Despite these significant financial barriers, people are still buying and selling homes in the Philadelphia area and across the country. The National Association of Realtors continues to provide critical insights into these ongoing transactions through its annual survey of recent buyers and sellers. This data helps clarify exactly who is navigating the complex real estate landscape during this period of economic uncertainty.

National Association of Realtors Survey Methodology

The National Association of Realtors started publishing these detailed demographic reports in 1981. Its latest national survey covers sales that happened between July 2025 and June 2026. This specific timeframe allows analysts to observe market behaviors during a distinct period of high borrowing costs and inventory constraints. By focusing on recent transactions, the survey captures the most current attitudes and financial strategies employed by active participants in the housing sector.

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First-Time Buyer Demographics and Cash Purchases

The median age of a first-time buyer remained at an all-time high of 40 years old. This statistic highlights the growing difficulty for younger generations to enter the property market. Additionally, the share of first-time homebuyers who paid in all cash reached the highest share on record. The median age of an all-cash first-time buyer was significantly older at 54 years old. This suggests that wealth accumulation or inheritance plays a larger role in enabling entry for older first-time purchasers.

Down Payment Sources and Market Share Trends

Financial assets, such as a 401(k) or stocks, were the most popular source for first-time buyers' down payments. First-time buyers were most likely to say they used savings for their down payment. However, 10% said they used an inheritance, which is the highest share on record. From last year's survey to this one, the share of first-time homebuyers rose slightly to 22% from last year's record low of 21%. This slight increase indicates a marginal recovery in entry-level market activity despite the challenging economic environment.

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Repeat Buyers and Household Structures

Repeat buyers are still driving the housing market with significant influence. The median age of a repeat homebuyer remains at an all-time high. Meanwhile, the typical first-time buyer put down 9% of the purchase price. In contrast, the typical down payment for a repeat buyer is not explicitly stated but implied to be higher than the 9% figure for new entrants. Homebuyers are most likely to be a married couple. The second most common group is single women, who make up 20% of homebuyers. Single men account for 8% of purchases, while 6% were unmarried couples.

Property Characteristics and New Construction

Recent buyers typically purchased a home that had three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The median size of a recently sold home was 1,900 square feet. This standard layout remains popular among both first-time and repeat purchasers. Furthermore, 16% of buyers purchased a new home, while 84% bought one that was previously owned. This heavy reliance on existing inventory underscores the supply constraints in new construction. The typical age of a repeat homebuyer and the typical home seller lived in their property for varying lengths, with the typical home that buyers purchased built in a year that reflects the aging housing stock available.