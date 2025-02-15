National Archives Deputy to Retire Following Trump Firing

The second-in-command at the National Archives and Records Administration, William 'Jay' Bosanko, is retiring after the President fired the agency's head. Bosanko's departure comes amidst controversy surrounding presidential records and investigations into both former President Trump and current President Biden.

One week after President Trump fired the head of the National Archives and Records Administration, the second-in-command, the deputy archivist, has informed colleagues of his intent to retire, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS News Friday.

William 'Jay' Bosanko served as chief operating officer for the National Archives when the FBI served a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 in order to seize boxes of Trump records, including classified material, that the agency said had not been properly transferred to the Archives at the conclusion of Mr. Trump's first term. Mr. Trump was federally indicted in the case in June 2023, but following a long legal saga, the charges were formally dismissed earlier this week. Mr. Trump has been publicly critical of the National Archives since the case was brought. Bosanko also held the same position when it was revealed in January 2023 that classified documents were found at the Delaware home of then-President Joe Biden, along with at the Penn Biden Center. No criminal charges were brought in that case. Bosanko has worked for the National Archives since 1993, and has served as deputy archivist since December 2023. In that role, he runs the day-to-day operations of the agency. 'When an individual controls the records, they control the story,' Bosanko said in an interview with '60 Minutes' last September. 'They control what the American people can know or not know about their presidency.' He also reflected on what he believes is lost when presidential records are not transferred at the end of an administration. 'That strikes at the very heart of the historical record, the completeness of it, the ability to understand decisions,' Bosanko said. 'And so it's important for historians, and ultimately the American people to understand all of the pieces that came in and made up that decision making.' On Feb. 7, the White House announced that it had dismissed National Archivist Collen Shogan, the nation's top record keeper, and installed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as her acting replacement. Bosanko, as deputy archivist, would have been in line to serve as acting head of the agency.





KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NATIONALARCHIVES PRESIDENTTRUMP JOE BIDEN WILLIAM BOSANKO RECORDS CLASSIFICATION HISTORY POLITICS USA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Fires National Archives Head After Vowing to Replace HerPresident Donald Trump dismissed National Archivist Colleen Shogan, acting on a promise made last month to replace her. The National Archives played a crucial role in the criminal case against Trump concerning mishandled classified documents.

Read more »

Trump dismisses head of the National ArchivesTrump had vowed to dismiss national archivist Colleen Shogan last month.

Read more »

Trump Vows to Purge National Archives Staff in Revenge for 'Unlawful' RaidPresident Trump has unveiled a list of National Archives employees targeted for dismissal, citing their role in the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence during his first term. This purge underscores Trump's ongoing campaign to retaliate against perceived adversaries and consolidate his power, reaching even institutions traditionally dedicated to historical preservation.

Read more »

Trump Administration Forces Out Senior National Archives LeadershipThe Trump administration is orchestrating a significant shakeup at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), forcing out senior leadership. This move comes after President Trump's criticism of the agency for its investigation into his handling of classified documents. Multiple senior officials, including Acting Archivist William J. Bosanko, are expected to resign, replaced by Trump loyalists.

Read more »

Trump Fires National Archivist Amid Classified Documents CaseFormer President Donald Trump has dismissed Colleen Shogan as Archivist of the United States, a move that comes amidst an ongoing criminal investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents. Shogan was not leading the agency when it initially alerted the Justice Department to the mishandling of documents, but the National Archives played a key role in the case by providing security footage of Trump's aides moving boxes of classified documents. Trump has been critical of the National Archives and its involvement in the investigation, alleging political bias.

Read more »

President Trump to Attend National Prayer Breakfast Amidst Continuing Tradition and DivisionPresident Donald Trump will participate in the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C., continuing a long-standing tradition while navigating the event's recent split.

Read more »