WASHINGTON—Admitting they were unable to conceive of the horrors that might constitute a “carb-conscious” Thanksgiving meal, Americans joined together Wednesday to unanimously rebuke any potential “healthy twist” on stuffing.

WASHINGTON—Admitting they were unable to conceive of the horrors that might constitute a “carb-conscious” Thanksgiving meal, Americans joined together Wednesday to unanimously rebuke any potential “healthy twist” on stuffing.

Outraged citizens from all 50 states, of every demographic and creed, could be seen brandishing signs and banners in condemnation of “wholesome, guilt-free, low-calorie, or keto-friendly” variations on their favorite side dish. Men, women, and children from all walks of life formed an allied coalition in defense of traditional ingredients, setting aside their differences and uniting as one to uniformly reject the use of whole grains or cauliflower as a substitution for bread in stuffing recipes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s already celery in it,” said Atlanta resident David Nagle, who on behalf of all 340 million Americans sternly denounced “veggie-forward” reimaginings of classic Southern-style dressing and demanded the swift removal of any extraneous green stuff from the centuries-old holiday staple. “It’s Thanksgiving, for Christ’s sake. We eat it once a year. It tastes good because of the cornbread and the heavy whipping cream and the butter.