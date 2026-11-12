Nathaniel Buzolic Accuses Co-Star of Blocking Fan Events Over Politics

Nathaniel Buzolic alleges a former co-star banned him from fan events due to political differences regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his support for Israel.

Nathaniel Buzolic has made serious allegations against a former co-star, claiming that personal differences over political views have led to professional barriers. The Australian actor, widely recognized for his portrayal of Kil Mikaelson, stated that an unnamed colleague has quietly ensured he is banned from attending fan events whenever that individual is present. This accusation marks a significant public dispute within the community surrounding his most famous roles.

Buzolic Details Alleged Bans on Fan Appearances

Buzolic began his public statement by addressing fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals directly, revealing that he intends to expose internal conflicts affecting the cast. He explicitly noted that an actor from his past professional team has had him removed from fan event schedules when that person is scheduled to attend. Although he did not identify the specific individual in the initial video, he characterized the unnamed colleague as a coward for refusing to publicly support him.

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The actor explained that while the accused party remains silent about certain political stances to protect their own career, they actively work to prevent him from earning an income through fan interactions. Buzolic stated that this dynamic is the direct reason for his recent absence from certain conventions and public appearances. He emphasized that the restriction on his professional opportunities is a calculated move by a colleague who wishes to limit his reach.

Political Views and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The core of the alleged dispute centers on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the differing public positions taken by the actors involved. Buzolic connected the professional interference to the co-star's public silence regarding solidarity with the Palestinian people. He argued that the other actor avoids sharing such support on social media primarily to safeguard their professional image and career prospects.

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However, Buzolic claimed that this silence does not extend to active efforts to hinder his own career. He asserted that the colleague wants to stop him from getting work and meeting with fans at events, directly linking the professional bans to his political expression. Buzolic has publicly supported Israel since the October 7 attacks, a stance that has drawn attention to his recent comments and the resulting friction within his professional circle.

During the video, Buzolic used language that was critical of Palestinian culture, aligning with his stated support for Israel. These remarks clarified that his grievances are not about expressing solidarity with Palestinians, but rather about criticizing his co-star for remaining silent on the issue while simultaneously attempting to restrict his professional career. The conflict highlights the growing intersection of political expression and professional opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Professional History and Future Implications

Nathaniel Buzolic's career is deeply rooted in the supernatural genre, having played the character of Kil Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries, which ran from 2009 to 2017. He later reprised this role in The Originals, which aired from 2013 to 2018, and subsequently appeared in the spinoff series The Vampire Diaries companion content. His long-standing presence in these franchises has made his recent statements about professional exclusion particularly notable among fans and industry observers.

In his video caption, Buzolic wrote that telling the truth will always cost something, but he refuses to become a coward. He reminded followers that he previously noted when the accused actor did not want to participate in fan events because he believed he was above such activities. This comment suggests a long-standing tension regarding professional humility and fan engagement between the two parties.

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The situation raises questions about how political disagreements among cast members can impact fan interactions and event scheduling. As Buzolic continues to speak out about these alleged restrictions, the entertainment community watches to see if the unnamed co-star will respond or clarify their position. For now, the bans on his fan event appearances remain in effect according to Buzolic's account, affecting his ability to connect with his audience in person.

As the dispute unfolds, the focus remains on the balance between personal political expression and professional collaboration in Hollywood. Buzolic's allegations highlight the risks actors face when their political views clash with those of their colleagues. The situation serves as a case study in how personal beliefs can influence career trajectories and fan relations in the modern entertainment landscape.