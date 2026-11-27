DC Comics artist Nathan Szerdy creates a striking variant cover for Justice League Unlimited #25, reimagining the founding lineup with female heroes like Wonder Woman, Mary Marvel, and Dreamer.

DC Comics has officially introduced a high-profile all-female Justice League lineup through a special variant cover for the upcoming issue of Justice League Unlimited #25. This visual debut, created by acclaimed artist Nathan Szerdy, serves as a direct and respectful homage to Jim Lee's iconic Justice League #1 New 52 cover. The artwork reimagines the team's founding hierarchy by replacing traditional male figures with a powerful coalition of DC heroines. This strategic shift highlights the growing prominence and historical significance of women within the Justice League narrative.

Reimagining the Founding Lineup in New Art

The composition places Wonder Woman at the central focal point, maintaining her status as the team's primary leader while swapping out the original male founders. Dreamer occupies the role traditionally held by Green Lantern, utilizing her precognitive abilities to guide the team. Mary Marvel soars upward in a pose mirroring Superman's triumphant stance, showcasing her immense power and legacy. Star Sapphire channels violet energy on the right side of the panel, representing emotional force and will. Vixen charges forward in the lower foreground, adding street-level grit and animalistic strength to the formation.

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The Question takes Batman's corner position, bringing investigative prowess and moral ambiguity to the squad. Owlwoman swoops through the center in a dynamic mid-stride pose originally associated with the Flash, highlighting speed and aerial combat. This visual arrangement is not merely aesthetic but reflects the specific roles and dynamics each heroine brings to the table. The artist carefully balanced the lineup to ensure that each character's unique power set and personality are immediately recognizable to long-time comic readers. This approach creates a cohesive unit that feels both fresh and deeply rooted in DC history.

Historical Significance of the Featured Heroines

The lineup selected for this cover includes characters with vastly different origins and levels of historical prominence within the DC Universe. Owlwoman is the most recent addition to the main timeline, originally an 853rd-century hero from DC One Million who was time-displaced to the present during the DC K.O. tournament. Her inclusion represents the modern evolution of the Justice League, incorporating temporal anomalies and future threats into current narratives. She adapts to life as a warrior from the distant future, bringing advanced knowledge and skills to the present day.

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Second only to Wonder Woman in age is Mary Marvel, who earns her front-and-center placement as one of comic history's earliest famous female superheroes. She debuted in Captain Marvel Adventures #18 in 1942, making her a foundational figure in the genre. Her presence on the cover acknowledges the long-standing tradition of female heroes in DC Comics. Dreamer rounds out the spotlight, currently at the heart of Justice League Unlimited's storylines as the indispensable precog. She helps Earth's heroes prepare for Darkseid's impending crisis, providing crucial strategic foresight.

The diversity of this lineup also reflects the broader history of female representation in the Justice League of America. When the team first assembled in 1960, Wonder Woman was the sole female member among seven founding heroes. Over the following decades, the roster steadily improved the imbalance with the addition of multiple frontline powerhouses and field leaders. Black Canary brought street-level grit, followed by Satellite-era icons like Zatanna and Hawkgirl. Later additions included Vixen, Fire, Ice, Power Girl, Oracle, Big Barda, Jessica Cruz, Mera, and Hawkwoman.

Contrast with Marvel and Narrative Opportunities

This development offers DC a distinct opportunity to avoid the pitfalls seen in rival franchise adaptations. The brief all-female Avengers shot from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame drew criticism for feeling contrived. That scene paused a chaotic war so a dozen heroines who barely knew each other could team up before immediately scattering. In contrast, Justice League Unlimited's monthly comic storytelling affords writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora plenty of room to build a genuine narrative reason for an all-female strike squad to assemble.

A mission uniting Wonder Woman, Dreamer, Mary Marvel, Star Sapphire, Vixen, the Question, and Owlwoman can develop naturally from already overlapping storylines. These narratives involve the League's current concerns about the fate of the cosmos and the looming threat of Darkseid. Many of these DC heroines already have personal stakes in this crisis. Dreamer's visions are key to unraveling the threat, while Owlwoman's future knowledge provides tactical advantages. Wonder Woman leads the Justice League alongside Batman and Superman, bringing centuries of battlefield experience to coordinate these powerhouses.

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The Justice League now encompasses virtually every existing hero in the DC Universe, but there is an undeniable opportunity to create a temporary all-female task force. This specific grouping allows for deep character interactions and strategic storytelling that honors each heroine's legacy. Justice League Unlimited #25 is now available from DC Comics, offering fans a chance to see this dynamic lineup in action. The release marks a significant moment for female representation in superhero comics, celebrating both legacy characters and modern innovations.