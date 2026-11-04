Nathan Johnson: New Texas Attorney General and Dragon Ball Z Composer

Texas Attorney General Nathan Johnson reveals he composed music for Dragon Ball Z, sharing his unique career path from physics to law and anime scoring.

Newly elected Texas Attorney General Nathan Johnson has stepped into the national spotlight with an extraordinary professional background that blends high-stakes litigation with creative arts composition. In a recent video interview with Taylor Rehmet, Johnson discussed his unique career trajectory, revealing that he previously composed the musical scores for sixty-seven episodes and five movies of the popular anime series Dragon Ball Z.

Journey from Physics to Legal Practice

Nathan Johnson's path to becoming the Attorney General of Texas was neither linear nor typical for a top legal official. He initially earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics, demonstrating early academic rigor in the sciences. He subsequently obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law, transitioning his intellectual focus from scientific principles to legal frameworks.

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Following his legal education, Johnson did not immediately enter the courtroom as a litigator. Instead, he worked in music composition, utilizing his creative skills during a significant period of his professional life. This interim phase allowed him to develop a distinct artistic voice before he shifted his focus to commercial litigation, where he served as a litigator at several major law firms in Dallas.

Unconventional Career Path and Political Rise

Johnson's decision to leave the field of music composition for the legal sector marked a pivotal turn in his career. He began handling complex commercial cases, building a reputation for his analytical skills and legal expertise. This period of intense legal work eventually paved the way for his entry into public service and politics.

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In 2018, Nathan Johnson entered the political arena by running for the Texas State Senate in District 16. His campaign highlighted his diverse experiences, including his unique stint in the entertainment industry. His eventual victory in the race for Texas Attorney General underscores the breadth of his professional qualifications and his ability to succeed in vastly different fields.

Impact of Anime Work on Public Persona

The revelation of Nathan Johnson's work on Dragon Ball Z has generated significant discussion among both legal observers and anime fans. Johnson noted that composing wall-to-wall music for the series earned him some street cred with his children, while also providing a valuable creative outlet during his early career. This personal anecdote humanizes his public profile and connects him with a younger demographic.

Online reactions to Johnson's comments have been widespread, with fans flooding social media platforms to express their surprise and admiration. One user commented that he is winning the support of Mexican voters, highlighting the cross-cultural appeal of his background. The intersection of his legal authority and his artistic history has created a memorable narrative for his incoming term.

Broader Context of Anime and Legal Leadership

While Nathan Johnson focuses on his duties as Attorney General, the Dragon Ball franchise continues to expand across television and streaming platforms. A new adaptation of the manga's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc is currently in development, keeping the series relevant to new generations of viewers. This ongoing popularity of the intellectual property Johnson worked on adds an interesting layer to his public identity.

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As Nathan Johnson prepares to assume his role as Texas Attorney General, his story serves as a testament to the value of diverse career experiences. His journey from composing scores for global anime hits to leading the state's legal office presents a compelling case for non-traditional paths to public service. The unique resume he brings to the office is likely to influence his approach to leadership and community engagement in Texas.