Nathan Fillion's 'Serenity' Becomes Streaming Hit Fueling Hopes for 'Firefly' Revival

The 2005 film Serenity, a follow-up to the short-lived series Firefly starring Nathan Fillion, has surged to #10 on Prime Video, reigniting fan enthusiasm for a potential revival of the beloved sci-fi franchise. The original series, created by Joss Whedon, was canceled after 11 episodes in 2002 but later gained a massive cult following through DVD releases, ultimately leading to the feature film. This renewed streaming success underscores the enduring popularity of the Firefly universe and its characters.

Nathan Fillion is one of the busiest stars in Hollywood; when he isn't fighting crime as The Rookie, he's soaring the spaceways as superhero Guy Gardner in Superman, Lanterns, and Man of Tomorrow.

But before he became a household name, he was a member of Joss Whedon's company of actors, and starred in one of TV's shortest-lived science fiction cult hits and its big-screen sequel. Now, that sequel has become a surprise streaming hit in anticipation of a long-awaited revival. Serenity, the 2005 big-screen follow-up to the short-lived series Firefly, has become a hit on the streaming service Prime Video, recently hitting the charts at #10.

Firefly, a science fiction TV series from the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, was a hit with critics when it premiered on Fox in 2002; however, a few months after its release, it had sunk to 98th place in the Nielsen ratings, and was cancelled by Fox after airing 11 episodes. The series was soon released in a DVD box set, complete with three unaired episodes, and became a cult hit; the groundswell of support was enough for Fox to greenlight a movie that promised to resolve the show's dangling storylines





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nathan Fillion Serenity Firefly Joss Whedon Streaming Hit Prime Video Cult Classic Sci-Fi TV Revival Movie Sequel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman who accused Nathan Fletcher of sexual harassment charged with DUIA woman who accused former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher of sexual assault in a lawsuit that a judge later threw out is now accused of driving while intoxicated.

Read more »

Firefly's Rare Third Chance: From Cancelled Cult Classic to Potential Streaming RevivalThe article discusses the unexpected journey of the cancelled sci-fi series Firefly, from its 2002 demise and cult following to its 2005 film sequel Serenity, and now to the confirmed development of a new television series, highlighting its place in the current boom for prestige science fiction.

Read more »

Serenity now, tickets now: Get the Yankees George Costanza bobbleheadThe freebie trinket is inspired by the classic Season 7 episode “The Calzone.”

Read more »

Firefly's Serenity Soars on Streaming Ahead of RebootNathan Fillion's divisive Firefly follow-up, Serenity, is topping streaming charts following the announcement of an animated reboot. The 2005 film, written and directed by Joss Whedon, reunites the original cast and introduces new characters. Despite mixed reactions from fans, Serenity has maintained a strong cult following and is now ranked No. 10 on Prime Video's Top 10 movies in the United States. The upcoming Firefly reboot, set between the original series and Serenity, has the blessing of creator Joss Whedon and will feature the original cast.

Read more »