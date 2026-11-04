Nathan Fillion's Cult Horror Hit Slither Gets 20th Anniversary 4K UHD Edition

Slither, James Gunn's 2006 sci-fi horror film starring Nathan Fillion, is getting a 20th Anniversary Edition 4K UHD release priced at $36.99 with pre-orders now open for December 8, 2026.

Nathan Fillion remains one of the most dependable stars working across both film and television. He first became widely known as Captain Malcolm Mal Reynolds in the cult science fiction series Firefly, and he has since carried leading roles in shows such as Castle, Santa Clarita Diet, and, more recently, The Rookie.

Fillion has also appeared in several high-profile movies, including projects connected to both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe. Although Firefly remains one of his most celebrated early roles, a 2006 horror comedy has also endured as a cult favorite, and it is now getting a new release that fans have been waiting for.

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Slither Gets 20th Anniversary 4K Release

According to a new listing on Gruv, James Gunn's R-rated sci-fi horror film Slither is set to receive a 20th Anniversary Edition in 4K Ultra HD. The special release is priced at $36.99 and has a release date of December 8, 2026, with pre-orders already open. Although Slither first arrived on 4K UHD earlier this year, this upcoming edition is specifically designed to mark two decades since the film's debut.

The new release is based on a 4K scan of the 35mm interpositive, a version that both Gunn and cinematographer Gregory Middleton have approved. The disc will also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, giving viewers an enhanced picture and sound experience. The package includes two audio commentaries. One features Gunn, Fillion, and Michael Rooker, while the other features only Gunn and Fillion.

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Additional special features include interviews with key creative contributors, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and a set tour hosted by Fillion himself. Slither stars Fillion as Sheriff Bill Pardy, alongside Rooker and Elizabeth Banks. The story follows the residents of a small town who must fight back against a slug-like alien parasite that threatens to overtake them.

Slither Production and Critical Reception

The 95-minute film marked Gunn's first feature as a director, and it arrived only two years after he wrote the screenplay for Zack Snyder's remake of Dawn of the Dead in 2004. Critics responded to the film with generally positive reviews, and it holds an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, it was not a box office success, earning just $12 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Over the years, Slither's reputation has grown considerably, and it now has a devoted fan following. The film also marked the beginning of a long working relationship between Fillion and Gunn. Fillion has since appeared in several of Gunn's projects, including Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, The Suicide Squad in 2021, and Superman in 2025.

Fillion and Gunn Ongoing Collaboration

He is also expected to reprise his role as Guy Gardner in Gunn's upcoming sequel, Man of Tomorrow. It remains unclear whether the two will collaborate again on a project outside the superhero genre, but Slither clearly remains an important film in the careers of both men. For longtime admirers of this offbeat horror film, the 20th Anniversary Edition 4K UHD release may be the perfect way to celebrate its legacy two decades after its debut.