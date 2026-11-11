Nathan Fillion and Aaron Pierre Will Reunite as Green Lanterns in James Gunn's Superman Sequel

The two actors, who first appeared together in Lanterns season 1, will team up again in Man of Tomorrow, the 2027 Superman sequel directed by James Gunn.

Nathan Fillion and Aaron Pierre, who debuted as rival Green Lanterns in Lanterns season one, announced that they will appear together again in James Gunn's film Man of Tomorrow, a new entry in the Superman franchise releasing on July 9, 2027.

Reunited Green Lanterns on Screen

During the Lanterns finale, Guy Gardner (played by Fillion) and John Stewart (portrayed by Pierre) split the Green Lantern duties after a tense standoff over Stewart's unauthorized ring. The series declared that Guy would remain the official Green Lantern of Space Sector 2814, while John would handle Earth operations. In a recent Once We Were Spacemen podcast, Fillion confirmed that audiences would soon see the two characters together again, citing that they have already filmed scenes for the upcoming movie.

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Man of Tomorrow follows the unlikely partnership between Superman and Lex Luthor, forcing the heroes to confront the looming threat of Brainiac. The script is written and directed by James Gunn, who has recently stepped down as DC Studios co‑CEO. Despite the leadership shake‑up, the film remains on schedule and is part of Gunn's original long‑term vision for the DC Universe.

A Historic Collaboration Between Fillion and Pierre

Pinpointing the actors' chemistry, Fillion remarked that working alongside Aaron Pierre-who would later become John's live‑action debut-has been an unexpected career highlight. He noted that they had already built rapport during Lanterns and that their collaboration in Man of Tomorrow would feel like a natural continuation. Pierre's cameo in Lanterns and the current project mark his first major DCU film, while Fillion follows his previous live‑action roles in 2021's The Suicide Squad and 2025's Superman.

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Before joining James Gunn's universe, Fillion lent his voice to Hal Jordan in multiple animated features such as Green Lantern: Emerald Knights (2011) and The Death of Superman (2018). He also voiced Steve Trevor in the 2009 animated Wonder Woman film. These experiences provided him a foundational understanding of the Green Lantern mythos that he carries into his live‑action performance.

Impact on the DC Universe Calendar

The addition of Man of Tomorrow-alongside projects like The Batman Part II and HBO Max's The People v. Gorilla Grodd-augments DC Studios' slate even after Gunn and Safran's departure. The film will feature returning cast members David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and new additions such as Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle and Aaron Pierre.

While Lanterns remains renewed for a second season, the series' standard of strong reception and solid streaming numbers keep the future hopeful. The entire first season remains available on HBO Max, allowing fans to rewatch the moments that led to the Green Lantern reunion in Man of Tomorrow.

As producers Peter Safran and James Gunn collaborate with writers and the production team, fans can anticipate a film that blends established DC characters with fresh storytelling. The release of Man of Tomorrow on July 9, 2027, positions the film as a pivotal pivot point for the broader Superman saga, ensuring the two Green Lanterns remain integral figures in the next chapter of DC's cinematic narrative.