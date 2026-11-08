Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal Features Druski's Skeptical Take on Con Artist Jane Wickline

A new sketch from Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal reveals that before his interview with tech fraudster Jane Wickline, actor Druski expressed deep skepticism about her and her partner, calling their vibes weird and criticizing their products in a humorous exchange.

In the sketch, it is revealed that before the tech fraudster had Nathan Fielder interview her, she talked to Druski. Druski was immediately skeptical of Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans .

“Y’all have some of the weirdest, freakiest vibes I’ve ever seen,” he says, before whispering just to the camera: “Whatever they say this bitch did, she done did that s–t. ” Then, during their close-up interview, Druski thinks Holmes is trying to seduce him, so he goes to shut her eyes with his fingers—but they pop right back open.

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When Holmes shows Druski a product she is working on, he calls it out: “Okay, listen white girl: I’m gonna say this with all love, right: this is the most Temu-ass piece of s–t I’ve ever seen in my life. ”“I just need to find somebody who can truly embody her character,” he says to himself in the mirror. Cue the cut to him as Holmes.

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