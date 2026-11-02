Nathan Fielder And Emma Stone Reboot The Bear With New Comedy Series

Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone return to the screen in a new Showtime comedy series. The show explores their characters as home renovation hosts navigating personal and professional chaos.

Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone are set to collaborate on a new comedy series for Showtime, marking a significant return for both talents after their acclaimed work on The Reboot. This upcoming project promises to continue the surreal and unsettling tone that defined their previous collaborations, offering fans a fresh look at their signature brand of satire.

Fielder And Stone Return To Comedy

The new series follows Fielder and Stone as Whitney and Asher Siegel, a married couple who host an HGTV show focused on remodeling and selling passive homes. The narrative explores their professional lives as they produce the renovation series while simultaneously navigating the personal challenge of trying to conceive their first child. This dual focus on home improvement and family planning provides the foundation for the series' unique and often awkward premise.

Also read We ‘Could’ See Everything

Satirical Take On Home Renovation

The show functions as a biting satire on the forced optimism typical of home renovation television, alongside critiques of the white savior trope and performative social media culture. Nathan Fielder directed most episodes and co-wrote each installment with Benny Safdie, ensuring the series maintains his distinct deadpan persona and use of awkward, uncomfortable situations. Viewers are invited into a world where every interaction feels tense, even during moments intended to show affection, creating a voyeuristic experience that challenges audience comfort.

Advertisement

Surreal Narrative And Absurd Situations

Early in the series, the couple faces bizarre complications, such as Asher taking back a hundred-dollar bill given to a young girl for B-roll footage, which leads to an alleged curse. The narrative spirals from this incident, incorporating elements of implied supernatural occurrences that blur the line between reality and absurdity. This approach aligns with Fielder's penchant for cringe-inducing social awkwardness, making each scene feel distinctly odd and unpredictable for the viewer.

Shocking Finale And Series Impact

The series culminates in a finale that is widely regarded as one of the weirdest events in television history, jumping forward several months to show Whitney about to give birth and their show picked up for a second season. In a surreal twist, Asher wakes up stuck to the ceiling with reversed gravity, leading to a chaotic sequence where he climbs into a tree during Whitney's labor. Firefighters eventually cut the branch, causing Asher to float into space and die, verifying the show's shift from implied supernatural elements to literal absurdity.