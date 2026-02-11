NTSB Probes Co-Pilot Role in Learjet Crash That Killed Nine

Federal investigators are examining the role of 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras in a Learjet 60 crash near West Palm Beach that killed all nine people on board after the jet encountered icing and turbulence.

Federal investigators said Monday they are probing the role 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras had in the crash of a Learjet that killed nine people in a horrifying crash.

The doomed $2 million private plane was flying through temperatures of -50 degrees Fahrenheit and started to pick up ice and hit heavy turbulence, authorities said. The plane began to break up before impact, scattering debris over a half-mile radius. The crash site crater is also partially filled with water, hampering investigations into what exactly caused the Bombardier Learjet 60 to crash near a trailer park near Palm Beach, Florida, the National Transportation Safety Board told the press on Monday.

Also read Learjet 60 Crash in Florida Kills Nine; Co-Pilot Was 20-Year-Old Nathalia Gadelha

Pilot Background and Early Aviation Passion

The jet, which was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, was moving around 32,000 feet per minute before it exploded on the ground near a trailer park. The aircraft crashed on Sunday evening in Greenacres, killing all nine individuals on board. Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras grew up in Palm Beach County and developed a passion for aviation under the guidance of her father, Allan Gilgueiras, who is a recreational pilot.

Advertisement

She attended ground school and completed the required forty hours of flight time with an instructor, along with ten hours of solo piloting, before earning her certification. The twenty-year-old pilot secured her private pilot license at age seventeen, a milestone achieved before she obtained her driver's permit, according to family statements and past interviews. Her mother, Camila Corteleti, confirmed that her daughter was behind the controls of the Upper Jets charter firm when the disaster occurred.

Camila Corteleti expressed profound grief over the loss, noting that she always feared her daughter's ambitions would one day take her away. She recalled how Nathalia used to brag about being able to fly planes while others could not drive, viewing it as a unique distinction. Despite her pride in her daughter's achievements, the mother described the event as a heartbreaking realization of long-held anxieties about the dangers of aviation.

Cockpit Audio and Icing Reports

The plane had climbed to about 37,000 feet to avoid foul weather when its crew reported icing and turbulence before it suddenly plunged toward the ground. Among the victims was young co-pilot Filgueiras, who reportedly texted her boyfriend about icing and turbulence shortly before the disaster. Horrifying audio recordings from the cockpit reveal the final moments of the flight, with the co-pilot reciting the Lord's Prayer while Nathalia reported the plane banking sixty degrees.

The impact created a massive crater in the road, damaging nearby infrastructure and igniting a fireball that destroyed the aircraft. Aviation experts are analyzing whether the jet encountered coffin corner, a dangerous aerodynamic phenomenon at high altitudes where safe speed ranges converge. This condition makes it extremely difficult for pilots to maintain control if the aircraft slows down or speeds up too much.

Advertisement

Crash Location Near Mar-a-Lago

The Learjet 60, valued at approximately two million dollars, was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it plummeted near Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club. Officials have not yet released the identities of the other eight passengers, with a press conference scheduled for Monday to provide further updates. The pilot and the seven passengers on board have not been named publicly.

Federal authorities are currently working to identify all victims and determine the precise sequence of events leading to the crash. Initial speculation points to stormy weather as a contributing factor, as the jet attempted to climb above two storm cells. The National Transportation Safety Board continues its inquiry to establish the definitive cause of this tragedy involving a high-value business jet.