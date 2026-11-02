Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras Among Nine Killed in South Florida Jet Crash

A small Learjet crashed and exploded near West Palm Beach, killing all nine people on board. Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a licensed pilot, was among the victims.

A small business jet carrying nine individuals crashed and exploded in South Florida, resulting in the deaths of everyone aboard. The incident occurred near West Palm Beach on Sunday as the aircraft was en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. Federal investigators are currently examining the site to determine the precise cause of the disaster.

Young Pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras Was Among Victims

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a twenty-year-old woman holding a professional pilot's license, was identified as one of the nine fatalities. Her mother, Camila Corteleti, confirmed the identity of her daughter to the New York Post and the New York Times. Filgueiras served as the copilot on the Learjet flight that ended in tragedy near the Florida coast.

Also read Nathalia Filgueiras Identified as 20-Year-Old Co-Pilot Killed in Florida Learjet Crash

Background on Aviation Training and High School Program

Filgueiras earned her pilot license in 2023 while she was a seventeen-year-old senior at West Boca Raton Community High School. The Palm Beach County School District funded her training through the school's specialized aviation academy. This program allows students to practice flying using simulators and drones as part of their curriculum.

Family Statements and Personal Reflections on Flying

In a 2023 interview with WPEC-TV, Filgueiras shared her unique perspective on her early career choice. She noted that some people found it strange that she could fly planes but could not drive a car. She described this situation as funny, highlighting her comfort and skill in the cockpit during her high school years.

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Crash Details and Emergency Response Near West Palm Beach

The Learjet impacted a residential neighborhood in South Florida and erupted into a ball of flames. Video recorded by passersby captured the terrifying scene of the crash and subsequent explosion. A fiery crater was left in the ground where the aircraft came to rest, killing all nine people on board instantly.

Investigation Status and Next Steps for Authorities

The exact cause of the crash remains unclear as of Monday. Federal investigators are expected to provide an update on the ongoing inquiry regarding the accident. Authorities are working to secure the area and gather evidence to understand the sequence of events leading to the explosion.