Nathalia Filguerias Co-Pilot Learjet Crash Palm Beach

NTSB investigates Learjet crash in Palm Beach that killed nine people. Co-pilot Nathalia Filguerias, 20, reported turbulence and ice before the fatal descent into a thunderstorm.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal Learjet crash in Palm Beach, Florida, that claimed the lives of nine people on Sunday. The tragedy occurred when the aircraft descended rapidly into a severe thunderstorm near West Palm Beach. Early data indicates the jet flew directly into the developing storm system moments before impact.

Co-Pilot Reported Turbulence Before Crash

Nathalia Filguerias, the twenty-year-old co-pilot, sent text messages to her boyfriend describing heavy weather conditions just minutes before the disaster. Her family confirmed she warned of both turbulence and ice accumulation on the airframe. Filguerias had obtained her pilot's license at age seventeen and possessed over one thousand three hundred hours of flight experience. She frequently shared aviation milestones with her partner Justin on social media platforms.

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Meteorological Data Shows Rapid Storm Growth

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci noted that the storm system developed explosively on Sunday morning. Cloud tops rose fifteen thousand feet within twenty minutes and reached forty-eight thousand three hundred feet by noon. The Learjet requested a climb from thirty-five thousand feet to thirty-seven thousand feet due to heavy rain. This altitude change placed the aircraft directly within the most intense part of the rapidly expanding cell.

Cockpit Audio Reveals Panic and Descent

Cockpit voice recorder audio captured Filguerias reporting a sixty-degree bank angle and a descent rate of twenty thousand feet per minute. A male pilot, whose identity remains undisclosed, recited the Lord's Prayer during the final moments of flight. The co-pilot warned air traffic control that the aircraft was crashing into the ground. Authorities have not released the final distressing seconds of this audio recording.

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Aviation Experts Cite Coffin Corner Phenomenon

Experts suggest the jet may have encountered coffin corner while attempting to climb above two storm cells. This aerodynamic condition narrows the safe speed range at high altitudes, making stall uncontrollable. Former pilot Martin Varsavsky attributed the error to adverse weather conditions in the area. The investigation continues to determine if weather or mechanical failure caused the loss of control.

Impact Site Near Mar-a-Lago Causes No Ground Casualties

The crash site was located eight miles from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club. Air Force One departed Palm Beach International Airport one hour prior to the incident. Debris scattered across a wide area, creating a large crater in the roadway. Officials confirmed no injuries or fatalities among people on the ground. The affected road section will remain closed for approximately one month.