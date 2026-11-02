Nathalia Filgueiras Learjet Crash: ATC Scolding Precedes Palm Beach Fatal Wreck

NTSB investigates fatal crash involving Nathalia Filgueiras and Upper Jets Learjet N7226D in Palm Beach. Audio reveals prior ATC dispute over severe turbulence downplaying.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a comprehensive investigation into the fatal Learjet crash in Palm Beach, Florida, which killed nine people including twenty-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras. The aircraft, identified as tail number N7226D and owned by the Fort Lauderdale-based private aviation company Upper Jets, went down on Sunday while en route to the Bahamas. Investigators are examining communication logs that suggest a prior incident involving the same jet and pilot where severe turbulence was minimized during an approach to Newark, New Jersey.

Prior ATC Turbulence Dispute Details

Nathalia Filgueiras was the co-pilot in a May incident over Newark, New Jersey, where an air traffic controller sternly corrected her assessment of weather conditions. When the controller asked why the aircraft was climbing, Filgueiras responded that the crew was experiencing moderate turbulence and could not maintain altitude. The controller firmly rejected this characterization, stating that an inability to hold altitude indicated severe turbulence rather than moderate conditions. Filgueiras and the male pilot both confirmed experiencing severe turbulence in the audio recording.

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Flight Crew Background and Expertise

Nathalia Filgueiras is a Palm Beach County native who obtained her pilot license in 2023 at the age of seventeen. Her mother, Camila, noted that Filgueiras loved the freedom of aviation and frequently shared images of traveling on private jets. Social media videos showed Filgueiras operating the controls of the specific Learjet involved in the recent crash. The male pilot, Jeff Gregory, fifty-five, flew alongside her on the fatal flight. The passenger manifest included Adam Robinson, forty-five, and Helen Sharp, forty, along with their two children, a nanny, and two friends.

Crash Sequence and Atmospheric Conditions

On the day of the crash, Filgueiras and Gregory attempted to navigate through two storm systems known as cells. Miami air traffic controllers had granted permission to deviate left or right due to nasty moderate precipitation southeast of the flight path. The jet entered a phenomenon experts describe as coffin corner, a critical altitude zone where the margin between stall speed and maximum operating speed is extremely narrow. Filgueiras declared a mayday, reporting a descending rate of ten thousand feet per minute and an overspeed condition before the aircraft impacted the ground vertically.

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Official Investigation and Recovery Efforts

The crash resulted in an immediate explosion upon impact, sending asphalt debris into the air and engulfing the site in thick black smoke. Federal authorities confirmed that one man on the ground sustained a leg injury after being struck by falling debris. The National Transportation Safety Board held a press conference on Monday to address the emerging details. Investigators are now focused on determining if the atmospheric conditions or mechanical failures contributed to the loss of control.

Community Grief and Safety Protocols

The aviation community has reacted with shock to the loss of such a young and accomplished pilot. Filgueiras had previously expressed pride in her ability to fly, noting the unique perspective it offered. Upper Jets, the company that owned the aircraft, is based in Fort Lauderdale just south of the crash site. The family of Nathalia Filgueiras is now grappling with the tragedy while the NTSB continues its technical analysis of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recordings.