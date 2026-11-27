Nate Silver called 25 percent odds of Trump's impeachment and removal 'entirely reasonable' amid the Jensen Huang backlash.

Election forecaster Nate Silver said prediction market odds of about 25 percent that President Donald Trump will be impeached and removed from office before his term ends are "entirely reasonable.

" Silver made the comments on Wednesday's episode of Still Counting, the Crooked Media podcast he hosts with Galen Druke and Clare Malone. The conversation came two days after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO following Trump's intervention, a move criticized by Democrats and Republicans.

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"He could absolutely get removed by the Senate," Silver said. Malone disagreed.