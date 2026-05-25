Nate's Final Moments on Grey's Anatomy

Actor Elordi discusses his experience filming the final moments of Nate on Grey's Anatomy, including being locked in a coffin with a boa constrictor and a rattlesnake.

"That was a cool way to go. Nate was someone who has made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices,"explained in a segment that aired after the Sunday, May 24, episode.

"It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to. " Elordi recalled having to film in a coffin, adding, "My shoulders were touching the side and they couldn't move my arms.

Then they would drill the lid on it and it would get dark. It was really nice, actually. It was quite peaceful in there.

"to make sure the actor had oxygen. They praised Elordi for agreeing to spend "minimal time in the coffin.

" Viewers may be surprised, however, to find out that creator Sam Levinson "wanted to shoot it with a real snake" so a rattlesnake and a boa constrictor were both featured on screen. Grey's Anatomy wasn't the only show that killed off a major character in 2026 - and many of those fictional deaths still have fans upset.

During the March 2026 episode of the hit ABC series, Lucas (Niko Terho) and Simone (Alexis Floyd) were providing Katie (Samantha Marie Ware) with at-home hospice care as her health deteriorated. Snakes were rattling, which was really alarming when you are locked in a box," Elordi noted.

"They had a boa constrictor that they put a fake rattler on the end of it. " He continued: "He was super cute. He was really cuddly. So he kind of just sidled up next to me and it was nice.

But he was really sleepy. He was a sleepy snake. I had to kind of nudge him to get him to come up. And that was it.

" "It's a bittersweet thing," he said. "This show is a massive part of - not just my career - but my life. It's been amazing and I'm so proud of being a part of this.

" the show premiered in 2019. Before the show returned, Elordi teased how viewers would meet Nate again in the third and likely final season. From the famed J.R. Ewing on Dallas to the many losses of Grey's Anatomy, see some of the most shocking deaths from television shows (WARNING: spoilers ahead!

). I finished filming a new season just recently, and it's a completely different thing," he shared on a December 2025 episode of Variety's Actors on Actors interview.

"I really do think . " Elordi continued: "Whether it works or not - I don't know. There's a chance that what I've done is not good.

" Most of the season Nate was seen running from debts he owed. By his final episode, he had multiple body parts cut off and was put in a box until Cassie () could repay the money he owed. She thought of a plan to get him out but Nate had already died from a snakebite





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Grey's Anatomy Nate Actor Elordi Coffin Boa Constrictor Rattlesnake

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