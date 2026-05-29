Nate Bargatze's "The Breadwinner" Faces Rocky Box Office Start Amid Summer Competition

Nate Bargatze's directorial debut The Breadwinner encounters a tough box office landscape with lowered projections, intense summer competition, and mixed critical reception, though its modest budget could still lead to profitability.

Nate Bargatze 's new comedy The Breadwinner faces uncertain box office prospects ahead of its May 29 release. The film, in which Bargatze stars as a stay-at-home dad after his wife's Shark Tank success, has seen its opening weekend projections fluctuate significantly.

Earlier forecasts suggested a strong debut, but recent tracking indicates a more modest performance, with estimates ranging from $6 to $10 million. The crowded summer slate, competition from family-friendly titles like Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu and Toy Story 5, and a late marketing push featuring discounted "Nate Rate" tickets are cited as contributing factors. Despite the challenges, the production's modest $25 million budget means the film can still turn a profit with a steady multi-week run.

Critics have been less favorable, awarding a 25% rating, but audience scores are higher at 85%. Comparisons to the 1983 comedy Mr. Mom are inevitable, but the movie's low financial break-even point offers a path to eventual success





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Nate Bargatze The Breadwinner Box Office Comedy Summer Movies Shark Tank Family Film Tristar Pictures

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