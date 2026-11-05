Natasha Wilson Sues Over Dog Attack Scarring Career

Actress Natasha Wilson files lawsuit against Gregory Marcel after a 2024 dog attack left her with permanent facial scarring, halting her acting career and demanding damages.

Actress Natasha Wilson has filed a legal complaint alleging that a vicious dog attack at the West Hollywood Dog Park on November 7, 2024, resulted in permanent facial scarring that has effectively ended her ability to book new acting roles. The lawsuit details how Wilson, known for her appearances in Lifetime Television movies and the series UnREAL, suffered significant injuries while attempting to protect her French Bulldog from another dog named Scruffy, owned by Gregory Marcel.

The Incident at West Hollywood Dog Park

According to the complaint obtained by the New York Post, the incident occurred around 9:40 pm on November 7, 2024. Wilson was walking her French Bulldog when she and Marcel passed each other. The lawsuit alleges that Scruffy, Marcel's dog, immediately adopted an aggressive and dominant posture, standing over Wilson's dog in a threatening manner.

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Wilson attempted to intervene by picking up her dog to remove it from the immediate vicinity of Scruffy. However, the lawsuit claims that as she tried to lift her pet to safety, Scruffy jumped on Wilson and continued the assault. The actress alleges she was forced to the ground, where she used her hands and body to shield her dog while Scruffy attacked her directly.

During this struggle, the complaint states that Scruffy bit Wilson on the face, specifically causing a laceration and bleeding above her right eyebrow. The lawsuit emphasizes that the attack was sustained and brutal, with the dog continuing to assault Wilson even after she had fallen to the ground and was attempting to protect her animal companion.

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Injuries and Medical Consequences

Following the attack, the text notes that Marcel accompanied Wilson to the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. Medical professionals treated the injuries, which required multiple stitches to close the laceration above her right eyebrow. Wilson was discharged with a prescription for a course of antibiotics to prevent infection.

The lawsuit asserts that the injuries have resulted in long-term physical damage that goes beyond the initial wound. Wilson claims she was left with a permanent, visible, and painful scar, as well as an altered eyebrow hair pattern and impaired movement of her right brow. These physical alterations have reportedly made it impossible for her to continue her career in front of the camera.

Furthermore, the complaint indicates that doctors have advised Wilson that she will require scar revision surgery to mitigate the damage caused by the bite. Additional future treatments are also anticipated as part of her recovery process, adding to the physical burden she claims to have endured since the November incident.

Career Impact and Legal Demands

Wilson argues that the physical changes to her face have brought her professional life to a complete standstill. The lawsuit states that she has been prevented from attending her usual occupation, resulting in a total loss of earnings and a significant impairment of her future earning capacity. This claim is supported by the fact that her Instagram account has not featured any new posts since June 2025, following the attack in late 2024.

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Wilson is best known for starring in multiple Lifetime Television movies and for her role in the acclaimed reality TV-themed drama series UnREAL, which ran from 2015 to 2018. Her last released film, Trust in Love, was published in January 2024, roughly ten months prior to the dog attack. Prior to that, she had credits in 2023 and 2022, dating back to projects as early as 2001.

In her legal filing, Wilson is seeking damages to cover her extensive medical expenses, including the costs of future surgeries. She is also demanding compensation for the wages she has lost since the incident and for the diminished value of her earning capacity due to the permanent disfigurement. The complaint highlights the direct correlation between the attack and her inability to secure new work in the entertainment industry.

The Daily Mail reached out to representatives for both Natasha Wilson and Gregory Marcel seeking comment on the allegations. As of the report date, no response has been received from either party. The legal proceedings initiated by Wilson now focus on establishing liability and securing the financial compensation necessary to address both the medical costs and the professional fallout from the attack.