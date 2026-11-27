Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton discusses becoming a grandmother at 44, her health battles, and financial debt during a candid podcast interview.

Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton has opened up about her current chapter as a grandmother at the age of 44. The pop star shared the news while discussing her personal navigation of midlife on a recent podcast episode. This revelation marks a significant milestone in her life, as she balances her identity as an artist with her new role as a nan.

Podcast Revelation and Family Milestones

Hamilton appeared on The Game - Next Chapter, a show hosted by former Hollyoaks actor Steven Fletcher. During the conversation, she revealed that her son Josh welcomed a baby with his partner last year. This event officially made Natasha a grandmother, a fact she had not previously disclosed in public interviews. Although she had posted a family photo on Instagram last year showing her holding the newborn, this audio interview provides her first direct commentary on the subject.

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Hamilton described feeling a sense of identity confusion as she processes these rapid life changes. She noted that she feels like she is at a crossroads, trying to figure out who she is at 44. Despite acknowledging that she is still young, the dual titles of artist and grandmother have created a complex internal dialogue for her. She even joked about getting her nose pierced next week as part of her self-exploration.

Health Battles and Hormonal Changes

Alongside family news, Hamilton discussed significant health challenges, including early perimenopause and a Hashimoto diagnosis. Hashimoto is an autoimmune condition that attacks the thyroid, causing hypothyroidism. This condition means her thyroid was underactive and failed to produce enough hormones to regulate her metabolism, energy, and mood properly.

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She explained that the version of herself after the birth of her fifth child, Kitty, is different from her pre-motherhood self. In the early months of Kitty's life, she felt she barely recognized herself. She described experiencing physical agony when rolling out of bed and suffering from slow recall and difficulty finding the right words. These symptoms left her feeling insecure and embarrassed about her changing body and mental state.

Hamilton revealed that her lowest moment occurred six months after Kitty's birth. She was shooting a pop video at the time while battling thyroid chaos and perimenopause. She admitted she was larger than she had ever been and found it difficult to return to work. However, she started to turn her health around by beginning Hormone Replacement Therapy, which helped stabilize her condition.

Financial Pressures and Past Trauma

Beyond health issues, Hamilton faced severe financial strain, revealing a £250,000 tax bill that contributed to a mental breakdown. She stated that the previous 12 months were the tightest of her life. The financial pressure stemmed from credit cards that were offered to her during her teenage years when her career was taking off. These debts required her to pay them off well into her 30s.

She also shared her history with postnatal depression, which occurred after the birth of her second son. This past struggle compounded the difficulties she faced during her midlife transition. Her partner in her children's lives is Fran Cosgrave, a nightclub owner and former Westlife bodyguard. They dated for approximately two years starting in 2001 and had a brief reunion from mid-2005 to early 2006.

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Current Family Structure and Future Outlook

Natasha Hamilton is currently married to Charles Gay. They share a daughter named Kitty. From previous relationships, she has three other sons: Josh, who is 24; Harry, who is 21; and Alfie, who is 16. She also has a daughter named Ella, who is 12 years old. This diverse family structure adds to the complexity of her current life stage.

Despite the challenges, Hamilton has adopted a message of self-acceptance. She recalled looking in the mirror and telling herself to step into her power. She reminded herself that her body had been through life and battles and that she looked great regardless of cellulite or weight fluctuations. Her journey continues as she embraces her identity as a grandmother, artist, and mother navigating midlife health issues.