Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton discusses becoming a grandmother at 44 and her recent health diagnoses while navigating her midlife journey on a new podcast.

Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton has publicly confirmed that she has become a grandmother at the age of 44, a milestone she reached following the birth of her grandson last year. The pop star shared the news during an appearance on The Game - Next Chapter, a podcast hosted by former Hollyoaks actor Steven Fletcher, where she also discussed her current midlife transitions.

Family Expansion and Personal Identity Crisis

Natasha Hamilton revealed that her son Josh, who she shares with nightclub owner Fran Cosgrave, welcomed a baby with his partner last year. This development marks the first time the 44-year-old has explicitly identified herself as a grandmother, although she had previously posted family photos on Instagram holding the infant. Hamilton described this life stage as a confusing crossroads where her multiple roles as a mother, artist, and new nan often feel mixed up.

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During the podcast conversation, the star admitted to questioning her identity as she navigates her forties. She stated that she feels she is trying to figure out who she is now that she is 44, describing the period as a time where she is trying to understand her new reality. The singer noted that while she still feels young, the addition of grandchildren adds a new layer to her self-perception and daily life.

Health Battles and Physical Changes

Beyond her family news, Hamilton opened up about significant health challenges that have impacted her self-image and confidence in recent years. She revealed that she has been diagnosed with Hashimoto's, an autoimmune condition that attacks the thyroid. This diagnosis led to hypothyroidism, a state where the thyroid is underactive and fails to produce enough hormones to properly regulate metabolism, energy levels, and mood.

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The singer explained that the physical and mental symptoms of this condition left her feeling insecure and embarrassed. She described experiencing slow recall and difficulty finding the right words during the early months of her daughter Kitty's life. Hamilton also recounted rolling out of bed in agony and feeling like she barely recognized herself due to the severe impact of her thyroid issues on her daily functioning.

Hamilton noted that the version of herself that emerged after the birth of her fifth child, Kitty, was vastly different from her pre-motherhood self. The pop star, who found fame at age 16, admitted that the changes in her body and health made it difficult to return to work. She recalled being bigger than she had ever been and struggling with the expectations of her former image as a young, thin pop star.

Financial Pressures and Recovery Journey

The health struggles were compounded by severe financial difficulties that Hamilton faced last year. She revealed that she was battling a massive tax bill worth 250,000 pounds, which contributed to what she described as the tightest 12 months of her life. The singer attributed her financial woes to credit cards that were thrown at her during her teenage years, which she continued to pay off well into her thirties.

Hamilton confessed that the combination of her health issues and financial debt led to a mental breakdown. However, she has started to turn her health around through Hormone Replacement Therapy. The pop star described a journey of self-acceptance, urging herself to step into her power and accept her new body, which includes cellulite and other natural changes that come with age and motherhood.

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Despite the recent hardships, Hamilton remains on a journey of recovery and self-discovery. She is currently trying to navigate her midlife struggles while balancing her role as a mother of five, including her youngest child who is three years old. The singer is also preparing for a nose piercing next week, a gesture she linked to her feelings of being at a crossroads and seeking a new expression of herself.