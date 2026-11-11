Natasha Bure Opens Up About Postpartum Recovery After Welcoming Daughter

Natasha Bure describes postpartum anxiety, health complications and nights in the hospital after welcoming a daughter with husband Bradley Steven Perry.

Natasha Bure, the daughter of actress Candace Cameron Bure, has spoken publicly about the difficult physical and emotional realities of postpartum recovery after welcoming a baby girl with her husband, Bradley Steven Perry. Her reflections, shared on social media in early November, describe a period that she says combines deep joy with serious hardship, including health complications and time spent in the hospital away from her newborn.

In a post dated Wednesday, November 11, a writer identified in the source as Perry, 28, described the past six weeks as a period that is difficult to put into words. The post said the sweetest moments with a new baby feel like heaven on earth, yet recovery remains a constant and uncomfortable reality. The writer said the experience has deepened her respect and awe for mothers.

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Postpartum Struggles Described in Personal Posts

The postpartum account listed a range of pressures, including health complications, nights in the hospital without the baby, crippling anxiety, hormonal shifts and the physical toll of recovery. The writer said that trying to stay mentally afloat for herself and her family made most days still feel like survival mode.

Natasha Bure also used her Instagram Story on Friday, May 8, to share an update on her pregnancy journey. She wrote that she was grateful to the nurses and doctors who had held her hand and pushed her through each obstacle. She also credited her faith, citing 2 Timothy 1:7 and describing prayer as a source of strength during a chaotic season.

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In a separate reflection, Natasha Bure said she is ridiculously in love with her daughter and thankful for the gift of being a mother. She added that it is okay to acknowledge that this season is unbelievably difficult and perhaps the hardest thing she has ever experienced. She stated that both feelings can exist at once.

Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates Becoming a Grandmother

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating her second grandchild of the year, after Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry welcomed a daughter. Candace, 50, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, that dreams really do come true. The Full House actress, who prefers to be called 'Candy Gram', shared the news alongside the family's joy.

Natasha Bure's own posts included several photos of herself in the hospital and other moments bonding with her baby. In her caption, she said she would always love sharing the beautiful moments of life, but felt it was important to also talk about the parts that are not pretty or photographed. She directly addressed mothers facing postpartum challenges, telling them that they are seen and that they are real-life superheroes.

The family's broader context was also outlined in the source. Natasha is the eldest of the three children of Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure. The couple, who tied the knot in June 1996, are also parents to sons Lev and Maks.

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Family Milestones and What Followed for the Bure Family

Lev Bure, 26, welcomed his first baby with his wife, Elliott Bure, in August. That milestone adds another grandchild to the extended family, which now includes the baby girl born to Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry. The Bure family has continued to share personal updates about pregnancy, birth and early parenthood.

Natasha Bure's willingness to describe the hardest parts of her experience is likely to resonate with many new mothers who feel pressure to present only the joyful side of parenthood. Her message that gratitude and hardship can coexist offers a direct perspective on recovery, mental health and the support systems that new mothers rely on.