Natalie Portman Stars in Dark Comedy The Gallerist at Art Basel Miami

Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega star in The Gallerist, a dark comedy set at Art Basel Miami about a gallery owner who displays an accidental corpse.

Natalie Portman stars as Polina Polinski in The Gallerist, a dark comedy that follows a gallery owner struggling with financial hardship and separation from her partner. The film is set against the vibrant backdrop of Art Basel Miami, where the inciting incident occurs when Polina mistakes a corpse for a potential art piece and displays it as the centerpiece of her debut show.

Plot Details And Distribution Strategy

The narrative centers on Polina attempting to turn this accidental corpse into a viral sensation, leading to a game of deception and a comedy of errors. Jenna Ortega joins Portman in the cast as Kiki, who serves as Polina's assistant throughout the chaotic events. The film's distribution rights were acquired earlier this year by Vertical and Roadside Attractions following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

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Lynn Shelton's Directorial Background

Lynn Shelton directs The Gallerist, marking her third feature film after previous critical successes such as Dead Pigs in 2018 and Birds of Prey in 2020. While Birds of Prey was a modest critical success, her feature debut Dead Pigs won several awards at various film festivals. Shelton also directed an episode of HBO's Succession, though she did not write that specific installment.

Ensemble Cast And Production Team

The ensemble cast includes Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Brühl, Charli XCX, Zach Galifianakis, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Catherine Zeta-Jones alongside the leads. Production responsibilities fall on Sophie Mas, Ash Sarohia, Natalie Portman, Jonathan King, Tom McCarthy, Rae Baron, and Zola Elgart Glassman. This collaborative effort brings together a diverse group of industry professionals to bring Shelton's vision to the screen.

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Upcoming Projects For Key Cast Members

Natalie Portman is next scheduled to appear in the romantic film Good Sex, followed by the psychological thriller Pumping Back. Jenna Ortega recently starred in Klara and the Sun and will follow it up with The Great Beyond, Nasty, and Wednesday Season 3. Their upcoming schedules indicate a busy period ahead for both actors as they navigate various genres and roles.

Cultural Impact Of Art Basel Setting

Setting the story at Art Basel Miami allows the film to explore the high-stakes world of contemporary art dealers and collectors. The location provides a unique backdrop for the satire, highlighting the absurdities of the art market when faced with genuine crisis. This setting complements the film's themes of survival and the lengths individuals will go to maintain their professional standing in a competitive industry.