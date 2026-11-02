Natalie Nakase Leads Valkyries to Historic WNBA Title

Natalie Nakase guides the Golden State Valkyries to a WNBA championship, becoming the first Asian-American head coach to win the title and the fastest expansion team to triumph.

Natalie Nakase has secured her place in basketball history by leading the Golden State Valkyries to the WNBA championship. The team defeated the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 on October 31, 2026, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. This victory marks a historic milestone as Nakase becomes the first Asian-American head coach to win a WNBA title. The win also establishes the Valkyries as the fastest expansion franchise to claim a major North American professional sports title.

Nakase's Journey From Clippers Intern to Champion

Nakase's path to the top of the WNBA began over a decade ago within the Los Angeles Clippers organization. She started as an unpaid intern and video coordinator for the Clippers in 2012. Her dedication was evident early on, as she often watched five games daily until 3 a.m. while sleeping an average of four hours each night. She rose through the ranks to become an assistant coach for the Clippers and their G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers. In 2014, she made history again as the first female assistant coach to sit on an NBA bench during Summer League. Despite her decade-long tenure with the Clippers, the NBA has never appointed a woman as a head coach. Nakase left the Clippers in 2022 to join the Las Vegas Aces as an assistant before eventually taking the helm with the Valkyries.

Also read Golden State Valkyries make history with first WNBA in the team’s second year of existence

Valkyries Defy Expansion Team Expectations

The Golden State Valkyries entered the 2026 season with low expectations and limited resources. During the WNBA expansion draft in December 2024, teams could protect only six players. The Valkyries did not sign any top free agents and were predicted to finish last in the league. They started with the worst field goal percentage in the league at 42 percent. Nakase transformed the team by prioritizing defensive grit and putting overlooked players at the center of the program. Her strategic leadership guided the squad to Game 7 of the Finals. The team defeated the Atlanta Dream in the decisive game to claim the championship. This turnaround represents one of the most rapid success stories in professional sports history.

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Nakase Honors Underrated Players and Advocates

During the trophy ceremony on October 31, 2026, Nakase dedicated the victory to those who had been overlooked by the industry. She stated that the championship serves as proof that heart and soul lead to success. "This is for all the people that have been underrated, misunderstood," Nakase said. She emphasized that the team's achievement validates the talent and resilience of women in basketball. Key players like guard Veronica Burton celebrated the win alongside Nakase at the Chase Center. The victory also highlights the success of female assistants who have excelled in the WNBA after leaving NBA roles. Previous examples include Becky Hammon and Teresa Weatherspoon, who both proved their coaching capabilities in the women's league after NBA stints.

Industry Reaction and Future Prospects for Women

Tyronn Lue, who previously worked with Nakase as an assistant and player development coach, praised her championship run. He told reporters that Nakase needed no advice before the Finals because she was already performing at a higher level than he had. Lue expressed his happiness for her success and acknowledged her superior job performance. The achievement challenges the traditional path to coaching success, similar to how JJ Redick was hired by the Lakers in June 2024 without prior coaching experience. Redick has since led the Lakers to back-to-back 50-win seasons. Nakase's title suggests that the NBA missed an opportunity by not promoting her earlier. Her success may pressure franchises to reconsider their hiring practices regarding female coaches. The Valkyries now stand as champions, having broken barriers in both executive and coaching ranks. The team's rapid ascent from cellar dwellers to titans signals a shift in the WNBA landscape.