Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee reveals a marriage pact with Blake Moynes. The couple discusses their different life stages and the challenges of maintaining their connection across distance and career demands.

Natalie Lee has publicly confirmed she maintains a marriage pact with Blake Moynes, revealing that while the two are at vastly different life stages, a long-term commitment remains part of her future plans.

The Love Is Blind alumna, 32, shared the details during a recent appearance on the Off the Vine podcast while attending the Bachelor Nation fan cruise. She described Moynes as awesome but acknowledged the significant divergence in their current personal and professional paths.

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Lee explained that the initial agreement involved getting married and having children by age 35. However, she noted that the deadline has shifted to age 37 as her birthday approaches. This extension provides additional time for both individuals to navigate their respective careers and personal growth before finalizing the arrangement.

She stated that they have never explicitly discussed the specifics of this arrangement. Despite the lack of detailed planning, Lee affirmed that the agreement is firmly in place. This transparency highlights her serious approach to finding a partner who aligns with her long-term life goals.

Blake Moynes, 35, has been candid about the intense demands of his career since his split from Katie Thurston. The couple announced their breakup in October 2021, less than three months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette. Katie is now married to a comedian, underscoring the complexity of navigating relationships in the spotlight.

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Moynes founded the Save Our Species Alliance, known as SOSA, in 2023. The organization facilitates global wildlife missions and immersive experiences across Africa, Costa Rica, and Alaska. He has invested heavily in this venture, selling his house and putting all his investments into the project.

The wildlife manager explained that this commitment has forced him to be constantly on the road. He stated that there is no way out other than through the work. This dedication has left little room for personal relationships or casual social interactions.

Between being on the road and dealing with time zone differences, Moynes noted there is simply no time for anything else. He said he neglects everyone and everything because he has no money left other than making the projects happen. This financial and time pressure has made it difficult to sustain casual conversations through text messages.

Lee noted that she and Moynes are very different in their stages of life. She described herself as a New York model who is doing her own thing. Despite these differences, the pair have found common ground in their shared history within the Bachelor Nation franchise.

The couple met on a 2022 conservation trip before briefly dating. Their interaction highlights the evolving nature of relationships in the public eye. Lee continues to build her brand in New York, while Moynes dedicates himself to wildlife conservation through SOSA.

The discussion provided fans with a glimpse into the lives of these two prominent figures. The details surrounding the marriage pact add depth to their public personas. Moynes' commitment to SOSA demonstrates his dedication to his cause.

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These factors contribute to the ongoing narrative of their individual and joint journeys. The couple remains a topic of interest for fans of the franchise. Their continued connection suggests a lasting bond despite current distance.

As Natalie Lee approaches her new deadline of age 37, the question of whether she will fulfill the marriage pact with Blake Moynes remains open. The couple's current situation is defined by distance and career demands. However, their shared history keeps the possibility alive.

Fans will likely continue to follow their stories as they navigate their respective paths. Lee and Moynes represent different aspects of life after reality television. Their paths have crossed before and may cross again.

The adjustment of the marriage deadline reflects the realities of balancing high-profile careers with personal commitments. Both individuals are focused on their current priorities. Lee is focused on her modeling career while Moynes is focused on conservation.

The situation highlights the challenges of maintaining relationships while traveling for work. Time zone differences and financial pressures play a significant role. Both Lee and Moynes have been open about these challenges.

Their stories continue to resonate with fans of the Bachelor Nation franchise. The public interest in their potential future remains high. The marriage pact serves as a unique aspect of their ongoing narrative.

As they move forward, both Lee and Moynes are committed to their individual paths. Their future plans remain fluid. The marriage pact is a possibility that hangs in the balance.