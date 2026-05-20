Natalie Gee's PR day, a combination of door-to-door calls, campaign video production, and support through campaign finances.

A detailed report about Natalie Gee, one of the five candidates running for the District 4 standing post.

Natalie Gee works hard towards the goal of becoming District 4 supervisor and tells journalists about her day by saying that she woke up early in the morning, went to Pilates, made donation calls, knocked on voters' doors, and filmed twee social-media videos.

She also mentioned having money backing her campaign and spending time making videos. Natalie Gee has also made a pink window sign that reads 'Natalie Gee for Supervisor' and took a photo while entering the house. She also mentioned wanting to bring the Neighborhood to vote for her as a limited edition and made signs reading 'Natalie Gee's Sunset'.

Furthermore, she mentioned having a personal greeting on every flyer and the concern of using solar panels for street lights. She discussed community meetings and how they gather input by the supervisors.

Finally, she mentioned about the proposed opening of the Great Highway and its signature gathering campaign. At the end, she thanked the voter for listening to her and prayed for their vote





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