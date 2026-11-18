Natalia Potanin demands £600 million from Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin in the High Court, citing extravagant spending including a £1.7 million George Michael performance.

Natalia Potanina has initiated proceedings in London's High Court to reclaim a massive share of the £27 billion fortune held by her ex-husband, Russian metals magnate Vladimir Potanin. The legal battle centers on a demand for £600 million, which would establish a new benchmark for the most expensive divorce cases in British history. This sum exceeds the £554 million awarded to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein in 2021, marking a significant escalation in cross-border marital asset disputes.

Extravagant Spending Preceded Separation

Evidence presented during the fifteen-day hearing revealed the extreme heights of the couple's lifestyle just before their relationship ended. Natalia Potanina's legal team highlighted that Vladimir Potanin spent £1.7 million to hire the late singer George Michael for a private New Year's Eve performance in Moscow. This extravagant display occurred on December 31, 2006, merely sixteen days prior to the couple's alleged separation in 2007. The court heard that the fee covered not only the artist but also the accommodation for his entire entourage in Russia, underscoring a period of unlimited financial excess.

Also read Potanina Divorce Trial: £600m Claim Against Oligarch Vladimir Potanin

The breakdown of their marriage, which officially concluded in Russia in 2014, was attributed by Natalia Potanina to her husband's initiation of a new relationship. Despite the formal dissolution of their union in Russia, Natalia Potanina has successfully petitioned to have the financial aspects of the case adjudicated in the United Kingdom. This jurisdictional shift allows her to pursue claims that were potentially curtailed under Russian legal frameworks, aiming for a fairer distribution of assets accumulated during their three-decade partnership.

Competing Claims on Asset Distribution

The core of the legal argument involves a stark disagreement over the value of the settlement already received by Natalia Potanina. Her lawyers assert that she was awarded only £30.9 million following the initial divorce in Russia, representing less than 1 percent of the couple's total wealth. They argue that this amount is grossly inadequate given the standard of living maintained during the marriage. The legal team contends that this disparity constitutes injustice and fails to provide adequate financial provision for a woman who served as the primary carer for their three children.

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Conversely, representatives for Vladimir Potanin argue that the ex-wife has already received approximately £63 million. Baroness Shackleton, the distinguished divorce lawyer representing the oligarch, challenges the characterization of the spending as mutual. She suggests that the extravagant lifestyle, which included owning multiple lavish homes and employing extensive staff, was driven by Natalia Potanina's own extravagance. The defense posits that Vladimir Potanin was uncomfortable with this level of spending and that the lifestyle was not indicative of his personal financial preferences.

Legal Strategy and Financial Breakdown

Natalia Potanina's legal counsel, Charles Howard, describes the scale of resources in this case as eclipsing all previous family court proceedings in Britain. He argues that the sums involved are breathtaking and that the case is fundamentally about securing a reasonable standard of living for his client. The requested £600 million is structured with £150 million designated for the purchase of a new primary residence and a £441 million maintenance fund. This structure aims to ensure long-term financial security independent of Vladimir Potanin's continued wealth accumulation.

Charles Howard explicitly referenced the George Michael performance as evidence of the marital standard of living, noting that such expenditures occurred while the couple was still together. He stated that the husband now seeks to attribute the extravagance solely to his former wife, a claim his team intends to scrutinize through oral evidence. The lawyer emphasized that no other party in British courts has ever lived more luxuriously, framing the legal battle as a pursuit of equitable treatment after decades of marriage.

Political Context and Future Proceedings

The case unfolds against a complex geopolitical backdrop involving Vladimir Potanin's status as a prominent ally of President Vladimir Putin. Potanin, who made his fortune controlling a majority share in the mining giant Norilsk Nickel, was sanctioned by the British government in June 2022 due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions add a layer of complexity to the asset tracing and enforcement phases of the divorce, although the legal proceedings in London continue to move forward.

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As the hearing progresses, the High Court will examine detailed financial records to determine the true value of the marital pot. The outcome will likely set a precedent for how British courts handle cases involving sanctioned Russian oligarchs and billions in offshore assets. All arguments regarding the validity of the £63 million payment versus the claimed £30.9 million will be weighed against the evidence of lifestyle and financial contributions during the marriage. The final judgment will determine whether Natalia Potanina secures her share of the remaining billions or if the current settlement stands.