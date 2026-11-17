Natalia Potanina demands £600 million from Vladimir Potanin in London High Court trial. This could be the largest divorce settlement in UK history, surpassing Princess Haya's £554 million award.

Natalia Potanina is demanding £600 million from her ex-husband, Vladimir Potanin, if the High Court in London rejects her claim for a larger share of his estimated £22 billion fortune. The trial begins tomorrow, marking a pivotal moment in Britain's biggest ever divorce dispute. She argues that this sum is necessary to meet her reasonable needs following the breakdown of their 30-year marriage. The outcome will set a significant precedent for international family law and the enforcement of financial orders across borders.

Details Of The Financial Claim And Assets

Natalia Potanina is requesting £150 million for a new home and a maintenance fund of £441 million. These figures are part of a claim for half the value of Vladimir Potanin's shares in the mining giant Norilsk Nickel. She is also seeking half of the dividends paid to him since the couple divorced in Russia in 2014. Her legal team asserts that she earned her share of the family fortune through decades of marriage and by serving as the primary carer for their three children. The couple met as teenagers and have been locked in a bitter legal battle since their Russian divorce.

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Stakeholder Positions And Legal Arguments

Lawyers for Vladimir Potanin, a sanctioned mining tycoon and former Russian deputy prime minister, argue that his ex-wife's demands are totally out of proportion. They contend that Natalia Potanina has already received approximately £63 million, which they claim satisfies her entitlement. In contrast, her legal team states she only received £30.9 million, amounting to less than one per cent of the couple's overall wealth. The dispute centers on assets held through complex corporate structures and trusts that were excluded from the initial Russian court award. Mrs. Potanina insists these structures were used to hide the true extent of the marital estate.

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Precedents And Global Divorce Law

The previous record for a divorce settlement was the £554 million awarded to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein against Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2021. Natalia Potanina's claim could surpass this, potentially becoming the largest in UK history. The case has already navigated complex jurisdictional hurdles. Originally, a High Court judge rejected her claim, warning of divorce tourism. However, the Court of Appeal overturned that decision last September. The appellate ruling noted that she had severed most ties with Russia and became a British citizen after the divorce.

Impact On The Couple And Future Proceedings

Vladimir Potanin was hit with UK sanctions in June 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, the court allowed the case to proceed, recognizing the significant discrepancy between her Russian award and what she would receive under English law. The trial before Mr. Justice MacDonald is scheduled to last 15 days. Observers believe this case is a major test of London's status as a global hub for divorce litigation. It highlights the tension between maintaining marital standards and the enforceability of foreign divorces in English courts. The legal fees for both sides are expected to be substantial, reflecting the high stakes involved.