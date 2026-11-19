Natalia Potanina testifies in London High Court seeking £2billion from Vladimir Potanin, citing Russian court unfairness due to his Putin ties. The case aims to surpass the UK divorce record.

Natalia Potanina, the 65-year-old ex-wife of Russian metal magnate Vladimir Potanin, testified at the High Court in London this morning regarding her pursuit of a £2 billion divorce settlement. The case represents one of the most expensive and bitter marital dissolutions in British legal history, aiming to surpass the previous record of £554 million awarded to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein in 2021.

High Court Financial Claims and Asset Division

Mrs. Potanina is seeking just over £2 billion in total assets, which she argues is necessary to maintain the luxurious lifestyle she enjoyed during her three-decade marriage. If the court determines that the full £2 billion is excessive, she maintains she is still entitled to a minimum of £600 million. This minimum sum is designed specifically to preserve her standard of living and includes £150 million for a new primary residence and a £441 million fund for ongoing maintenance payments.

Also read Natalia Potanina Sues Vladimir Potanin for £600 Million in Historic UK Divorce

The claimed amount significantly exceeds the £554 million prize awarded against Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which stood as the highest divorce payout in Britain until this potential ruling. The financial demands reflect the vast wealth generated by Vladimir Potanin through his metal industries, creating a dispute over how marital assets should be valued and divided after such a prolonged union.

Marital History and Alleged Infidelity Timeline

A central point of contention involves the precise timeline of the marriage breakdown. Mr. Potanin contends that the couple separated in 2007, claiming they continued holidays together for the sake of their three children until late 2013. Mrs. Potanina strongly disputes this, asserting that the marriage remained intact with them sharing a bedroom and engaging in intimate relations up to three times a week until November 2013.

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Mrs. Potanina stated she first learned of the divorce request in November 2013, describing her reaction as profound shock and disbelief. She admitted to the court that she initially thought the announcement was a bad joke and that she had written letters to her husband pleading for reconciliation. She also revealed that she only discovered in 2013 that Mr. Potanin had fathered a child with another woman in 2011, a fact she claims was concealed from her for two years.

Political Influence and Fairness in Russian Courts

The legal battle moved to London after Mrs. Potanina was initially divorced in Russia. She testified that her former husband's close links to Vladimir Putin made it impossible for her to receive a fair hearing in her home country. She argued that his immense political power precluded any simple decisions being made against him, citing an interview from 2015 where she described the 'magic of his influence' as a decisive factor in Russian legal outcomes.

Mrs. Potanina recounted feeling frightened in Russia, including an incident where she claimed to be followed by black cars. These allegations provided the justification for seeking a more favorable settlement under the jurisdiction of the British High Court, which granted her permission for a 15-day hearing earlier this year to review the financial aspects of their separation.

Impact on Children and Lifestyle Disputes

Cross-examination by Lord Faulks KC highlighted the complexity of the couple's relationship dynamics. Mr. Faulks suggested that Mr. Potanin had proposed separate accommodation while maintaining family travel for the children's benefit. Mrs. Potanina rejected this arrangement as insane, emphasizing the emotional toll the separation took on their offspring, particularly their youngest son who was 15 at the time.

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She described her son's reaction as being in a 'deep, deep mess' and visibly emotional while testifying about the distress caused by the divorce. The couple's past lifestyle included extreme luxury, such as paying £1.7 million for George Michael to perform at a New Year's Eve party in 2006, owning two private Gulfstream jets, and vacationing at exclusive locations like Courchevel and Antibes. Both parties acknowledged their mutual interest in this opulent way of life, which now fuels the dispute over how to sustain it post-divorce.