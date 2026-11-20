Natalia Potanina faces scrutiny over £18.2m family gifts as she seeks £2.1bn from Vladimir Potanin in the UK's largest divorce hearing at the High Court.

Natalia Potanina has appeared before the High Court in London to address allegations that she gifted more than £18.2 million to family members during her separation from husband Vladimir Potanin. The former couple, both 65 years old, are currently engaged in what is believed to be the biggest divorce case in UK legal history. Ms Potanina is seeking a financial settlement exceeding £2.1 billion from the sanctioned Russian businessman, while Mr Potanin has offered only £25 million.

Financial Disputes and Family Transfers

Giving evidence in London on Friday, Ms Potanina confirmed that she transferred £18.2 million to relatives between late 2013 and January 2016. This sum included payments totaling £14.7 million to her sister and £3.5 million to one of their adult sons. The High Court heard that Ms Potanina's sister still resides in Russia, and some of the gifted funds were intended to help care for their elderly mother, who passed away in 2020.

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Lord Faulks KC, representing Mr Potanin, told the court that as of 2018, Ms Potanina's sister was still in possession of £9.7 million of the gifted sum. Ms Potanina stated that she does not know if any of this money remains and clarified that she does not have access to her sister's bank statements. She also noted that circumstances have changed significantly in the last eight years, citing the war between Russia and Ukraine as a factor affecting her financial situation.

Regarding the £3.5 million gift to her son, Ms Potanina clarified that she never had access to this specific portion of the funds. Lord Faulks argued that Ms Potanina is asking the court to acknowledge her needs despite her current financial position, yet she had given away substantial amounts of money. Ms Potanina accepted this observation but explained that at the time of the gifts, she was confident she would reach a satisfactory resolution with her husband.

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Legal Arguments and Lifestyle Details

Lord Faulks told the court that Ms Potanina is effectively asking the judge to say she has needs that cannot be met in her current financial situation, despite having distributed large sums of capital. Ms Potanina responded that she has changed her mindset significantly over time. She told the court that she now never gifts money, stating, 'I have changed a lot in my mind… now I never gift money.'

The barrister also referred to a witness statement provided by Ms Potanina in September, in which she described her lifestyle in London. Lord Faulks cited her account of excursions to the ballet, the opera, the Royal Opera House, the Proms, Wimbledon, and the Silverstone Grand Prix. He also noted her visits to many parts of the English countryside and her membership in exclusive clubs, including 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, and various art galleries.

'You are able to live a full cultural life in this country,' Lord Faulks said to Ms Potanina during the hearing. She replied affirmatively, stating, 'Yes, this is true. I think London is the best city for cultural life.' When pressed on her connections to Russia, Ms Potanina confirmed that her ties to Russia are more or less over, although she added that her sister and her nephew still live there.

Assets, Sanctions, and Future Judgment

Mr Potanin is a metals tycoon who owns a majority share in the mining giant Norilsk. He made his fortune following the collapse of the Soviet Union and briefly served as deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin. He is also known as an ice hockey buddy of Vladimir Putin and is currently sanctioned by the British government because of his relationship with Russia's leader. Mr Potanin has stated in court that he earns £42.2 million per year and argues that Ms Potanina should not receive the vast majority of the claimed assets.

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Lord Faulks told the court that Ms Potanina had received more than $80 million (£61 million) from her husband following divorce proceedings in Russia. This sum is described as one of the largest financial provisions for divorce in Russian legal history. Ms Potanina denied this figure, arguing that divorce cases are often settled before they reach court and that such sums are never public knowledge.

The former couple married in 1983 and have three adult children. They divorced in Russia in 2014 but have been engaged in divorce proceedings in English courts since 2018. Ms Potanina maintains that the breakdown of their marriage came after her husband began another relationship. Her lawyers insist that she earned her share of the family's fortune after decades of marriage and acting as the primary carer for the couple's three children.

The hearing before Mr Justice MacDonald is due to conclude in December. A written judgment is expected to be issued at a later date. The outcome of this case will likely set a significant precedent for high-net-worth individuals involved in international marital disputes, particularly those involving sanctioned Russian assets and offshore wealth structures.