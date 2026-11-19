Natalia Potanina seeks a record-breaking £2 billion settlement in the High Court, arguing her husband Vladimir Potanin has vast wealth from metals.

Natalia Potanina has appeared before the High Court in London to testify in what may become the most expensive divorce settlement in British legal history. The 65-year-old former spouse of Russian metal magnate Vladimir Potanin is seeking a total award of just over £2 billion. This unprecedented financial claim arises from the dissolution of a marriage that lasted approximately three decades and ended in 2014.

Financial Claims and Legal Strategy

Natalia Potanina asserts that she is entitled to a minimum of £600 million to preserve the high standard of living she maintained alongside her ex-husband. The total requested sum includes £150 million designated for the purchase of a new primary residence. Additionally, she has established a maintenance fund valued at £441 million to ensure long-term financial security. These figures place the potential payout significantly above the previous British record of £554 million awarded to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein in 2021.

Also read Vladimir Potanin Divorce: £600M Claim Exceeds Princess Haya Record

The legal proceedings in London were initiated after Natalia Potanina concluded that a fair hearing was impossible in her home country. She cited the immense political influence of her former husband, specifically his close ties to President Vladimir Putin, as the primary barrier to justice in Russia. Consequently, she was granted permission earlier this year to pursue a more favourable settlement under the jurisdiction of the UK courts.

Disputed Marriage Timeline and Personal History

A central point of contention in the trial is the exact date the marital relationship ceased. Vladimir Potanin maintains that the couple separated in 2007, although he agreed to continue family holidays until late 2013 to protect their three children. In contrast, Natalia Potanina testifies that the marriage remained fully intact until November 2013. She described sharing a bedroom and intimate relations up to three times per week during this period.

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Natalia Potanina revealed she was initially unaware of her husband's infidelity when divorce papers were first filed in Russia in November 2013. She stated that she did not learn of the birth of a child with another woman until 2013, two years after the alleged conception in 2011. Her testimony indicated profound shock, describing her initial reaction to the news as believing it to be a bad joke before realizing the seriousness of the situation.

Witness Testimony and Lifestyle Details

During her evidence, Natalia Potanina described feeling frightened within her home country, recounting incidents where she claimed to have been followed by black cars. She argued that the power dynamics surrounding her husband prevented any simple legal decisions from being made against him. She referenced a previous 2015 interview where she acknowledged that the influence associated with her husband's name affected judicial outcomes in Russia.

The court also examined the lavish lifestyle enjoyed by the couple during their marriage. Evidence presented included the payment of £1.7 million for a New Year's Eve performance by George Michael in 2006. The couple owned two private Gulfstream jets and frequently vacationed in exclusive locations such as Courchevel in France, Antibes, Monaco, and Italy, utilizing both hotels and private yachts for their travels.