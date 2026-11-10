Natalee Holloway Docuseries Tops Netflix Chart With 12.9 Million Views

The three-part Natalee Holloway docuseries opened at No. 1 with 12.9 million views for the week of November 2 to 8, 2026, ahead of nine other titles on the chart.

Netflix's docuseries Taken: Natalee Holloway claimed the No. 1 spot on the English TV chart for the week of November 2 to 8, 2026. The three-part series attracted 12.9 million views in its opening week, demonstrating massive audience interest in the unresolved case. This debut performance places it firmly ahead of all other streaming content currently available on the platform.

The documentary examines the May 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway during her high school graduation trip to Aruba. She never returned home after leaving a local bar, prompting an extensive island-wide search that captivated global media attention. The series revisits these events and the subsequent years of unanswered questions surrounding her fate.

Also read Joran van der Sloot Netflix Docuseries Sparks New Call for Natalee Holloway Murder Charges

A major development emerged in 2023, bringing new information about what happened to Holloway. The docuseries returns to that period of renewed public scrutiny and places the case in the context of the nearly two decades of investigation. It highlights how investigators struggled to find concrete answers until recent breakthroughs changed the narrative.

Black Doves debuted at No. 4 with 3.8 million views, following the spy thriller's storyline. The show brings Helen, played by Keira Knightley, and Sam, played by Ben Whishaw, together for another mission that threatens the people they love. This ranking indicates strong initial engagement for the espionage drama despite being overshadowed by the true-crime hit.

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WWE Raw secured the No. 5 position with 2.3 million views, maintaining its steady viewership base. Meanwhile, the Josh Hartnett-led series Below landed at No. 6 with 2.2 million views. Season 11 of Love Is Blind ranked seventh with 2 million views after its reunion episode aired over the weekend, showing continued popularity for the reality format.

Will Trent Season 1 achieved the No. 8 spot with 1.9 million views, matching the performance of Season 4 of The Diplomat. The Diplomat finished at No. 9 with the same audience total, indicating competitive ratings between the political thriller and the procedural drama. East of Eden, based on John Steinbeck's novel, rounded out the top 10 at No. 10 with 1.7 million views in its sixth week.

Netflix has also renewed the romantic comedy Nobody Wants This for a fourth season. The series centers on a couple who move in together and take their relationship to the next level. This renewal follows the show's continued presence in the chart rankings and signals confidence in its ongoing appeal to viewers seeking lighthearted content.

The chart results provide an immediate measure of audience interest in the Natalee Holloway case. The ranking reflects how quickly the three-part series drew attention after its debut, surpassing established franchises and new releases alike. Viewers are now turning to this specific true-crime narrative in significant numbers.

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The dominance of the Natalee Holloway docuseries suggests a sustained appetite for detailed investigations into cold cases. While other titles like Black Doves and Will Trent performed well, they could not match the cultural impact of the Aruba disappearance story. The streaming giant will likely capitalize on this momentum in upcoming marketing strategies.

Audience retention metrics will determine if the docuseries can hold its top position in the weeks that follow. Early data shows a strong start, but long-term success depends on word-of-mouth and critical reception. Netflix viewers have clearly responded positively to the fresh look at this historic mystery.