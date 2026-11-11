Natalee Holloway Case: Joran van der Sloot Confession and Mother's Push for Murder Charges

Joran van der Sloot confessed in 2023 to killing Natalee Holloway, but he has never been charged with murder, and her mother Beth Holloway is pressing for formal charges.

Natalee Holloway, an 18-year-old from Alabama, was last seen on a high school graduation trip to Oranjestad, Aruba. She was seen outside a nightclub getting into a car with Joran van der Sloot and the Kalpoe brothers.

Joran van der Sloot admitted in a 2023 proffer agreement that he bludgeoned Natalee to death in 2005. The confession came nearly two decades later and returned the case to public attention through a new Netflix docuseries, while her mother Beth Holloway continues to seek formal murder charges.

Also read Natalee Holloway Documentary Dominates Netflix Rankings

Natalee Holloway's Disappearance and Early Investigation

Van der Sloot and the Kalpoe brothers quickly became suspects in the disappearance. All three men were arrested twice during the investigation.

Each time, they were released because authorities failed to turn up enough evidence to bring charges. The case stayed open for years without a prosecution.

For years, Beth Holloway was convinced that van der Sloot knew more than he was saying. She said that feeling hit her the moment she arrived on the island and came face-to-face with him.

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She recalled that her first interaction with him was another moment of 'He knows. He knows what happened to her.'

Why Aruba Never Prosecuted the Murder

Van der Sloot was never prosecuted in Aruba for Natalee's murder because the country enforces a 12-year statute of limitations for homicides. By the time he confessed in 2023, that window had long since closed.

U.S. authorities pursued him on separate charges. Five years after Natalee disappeared, van der Sloot was arrested for the 2010 killing of 21-year-old college student Stephany Flores Ramírez in Peru.

He received a 28-year sentence for Ramírez's murder. He was also indicted in the United States on federal wire fraud and extortion charges.

Those federal charges were tied to a March 2010 meeting with Beth Holloway, during which he demanded money in exchange for information about her daughter's disappearance. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to the federal extortion charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The 20-year federal sentence is running concurrently with his 28-year sentence for the Peru murder. As part of his plea deal, van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee and agreed to share information about her death.

Beth Holloway's Push for Murder Charges

Beth Holloway says the confession brought answers but not an ending. She told Netflix's Tudum that the nightmare was over, but she was not done yet.

Her remarks came after the November 4, 2026 premiere of Netflix's three-part docuseries about the case. She said she has been working behind the scenes to pursue murder charges.

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Beth Holloway said she has obtained the murder complaint and that she and her legal team are now working toward murder charges. She said she feels confident in that team.

She noted that attorney Royce De Vries has a deeply personal connection to the case. He is the son of the late Dutch investigative journalist whose 2008 reporting documented van der Sloot admitting his involvement in Natalee's death.

Beth Holloway said Royce De Vries sees the work as a legacy to his father and that he is going to finish the job. She added that a Dutch prosecutor is obtaining all the documents and getting all of Natalee's case files.

Asked where the case currently stands, Beth Holloway said it is in the hopper.

Closure, Justice and Next Steps for Natalee's Case

Beth Holloway says she has never used the word closure and sees the outcome as it's over. She described the not-knowing as a never-ending nightmare filled with scammers, theories, and investigations that never cease.

She said she now feels at peace because the nightmare of not knowing what happened to Natalee is over. She also said the endless taunting of her killer has ended.

Beth Holloway said she stayed true to her mission to get answers, and that this is another step. She described getting justice for Natalee as her new mission.