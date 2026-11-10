Natalee Holloway Case: Joran van der Sloot Admits Killing Her in Plea Deal

Beth Holloway says she finally has answers after Joran van der Sloot admitted killing her daughter Natalee Holloway as part of a plea deal.

Beth Holloway, 65, said on Monday, November 9, that she finally has a conclusion about the death of her daughter, Natalee Holloway, after Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing the 18-year-old. Natalee went missing on May 30, 2005, while on a high school graduation trip in Oranjestad, Aruba.

Aruba enforces a 12-year statute of limitations for homicides, which meant the window to convict van der Sloot had already expired by the time he confessed. He did not admit to killing Natalee for nearly two decades, even though Beth Holloway long believed he was responsible for her daughter's death.

Also read Joran van der Sloot Netflix Docuseries Sparks New Call for Natalee Holloway Murder Charges

Joran van der Sloot Admitted Killing Natalee Holloway Under a Plea Deal

Under his plea deal, Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee Holloway and agreed to share information about her death. The agreement is the first time he has acknowledged responsibility for the killing.

Natalee was last seen leaving a nightclub and getting into a car with Joran van der Sloot and the Kalpoe brothers. Van der Sloot and the Kalpoe brothers quickly became suspects in the case.

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Authorities arrested van der Sloot and the Kalpoe brothers two times during the investigation. Each time, they were released after authorities failed to find enough evidence to charge them.

Federal Charges and Existing Sentence for Joran van der Sloot

Joran van der Sloot was indicted in the United States on federal wire fraud and extortion charges, which are tied to a March 2010 meeting with Beth Holloway. The charges relate to that meeting, in which he demanded that she pay him money in exchange for information about her daughter's disappearance.

The federal charges are running concurrently with his 28-year sentence for the murder of Ramírez. Because they run concurrently, the federal case does not add time on top of that existing sentence, according to the source material.

Beth Holloway Describes Relief After Years of Uncertainty

Beth Holloway said that learning what happened to her daughter brings relief, even though the details are shocking. She said she had waited 18 years to get the answers.

On the Today Show, Beth Holloway said she finally has a conclusion and described the moment as a finale. She said it took her 18 years to get the answers, and that justice takes a lot of work.

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She also said she felt it was time to tell, for the first time, a comprehensive and conclusive story of what happened to Natalee and her journey of 20 years. In her words, the torturous part was the not knowing.

Beth Holloway said that, however brutal the truth was, she needed to know what happened to her daughter. She described the answers as a relief after 18 years of searching.

Dateline and Netflix Revisit the Natalee Holloway Case

Dateline correspondents Keith Morrison, Andrea Canning, Lester Holt and others spoke exclusively with Us about the most unsettling cases they have covered. Beth Holloway also reflected on finally learning what happened to her daughter during that period.

The source material also states that the case has been documented in Netflix's November docuseries. The source does not specify any further legal proceedings, court dates, or scheduled next steps in the Natalee Holloway case.