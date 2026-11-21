The Nasyrul Quran Complex in Putrajaya produces 3 million Quran copies yearly in 30 languages. Abdul Latiff and his team ensure high-quality production with strict inspection protocols.

Visitors exploring the Nasyrul Quran Complex in Putrajaya on Friday, September 25, 2026, witnessed the massive scale of Islamic scripture production in Malaysia. The facility, located approximately 28 kilometers from the city center, operates as the world's second-largest Quran printing center. This ranking places it directly behind the King Fahd Quran Complex in Medina, Saudi Arabia, which produces over 20 million copies annually in 79 languages.

Production Volume and Global Reach

The Malaysian facility prints up to 3 million copies a year in 30 languages, serving a global audience with diverse linguistic needs. Workers stand among stacks of books daily, overseeing a process that yields around 15,000 copies a day with the help of 50 to 80 staff members. This output supports a population where Islam is the majority religion, practiced by 63.5% of residents according to the country's latest census in 2020.

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The production workflow begins with large printed sheets that undergo rigorous color standard inspections. Specialists known as Lajnah Tasheh then check for errors before approving the sheets for the next stage. These experts must either be fluent in Arabic or know the entire Quran by heart, ensuring textual accuracy at every step. Once approved, the sheets pass through machines that fold approximately 8,000 sheets an hour into sections.

Quality Control and Inspection Standards

After folding, the pages undergo another check before being sewn together and bound in hard covers. The Lajnah Tasheh conducts a second inspection to guarantee the integrity of the final product. Each Quran is also weighed individually to help detect missing or extra pages during the binding process. Muhammad Asyraf Amir, a guide at the complex, explained that each copy should weigh approximately one kilogram or 2.2 pounds. An unusually heavy or light copy could indicate a problem.

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Abdul Latiff, chairman of Yayasan Restu, the nonprofit organization behind the complex, emphasized that the project began in 1987 with a team of just two people. It took them 10 years to complete their first manuscript. Latiff noted that copying the Quran is an art because it involves calligraphy, and the script itself is considered a form of artistic expression. The team faced early challenges in learning Arabic, as Malaysia is not an Arabic-speaking country.

Artistic Heritage and Cultural Adaptation

Calligraphy and Arabic training were followed by efforts to illuminate each manuscript with intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and sometimes gold accents outlining floral and geometric motifs. Latiff explained that their Chinese Quran took seven years to complete, highlighting the meticulous nature of their work. The facility not only translates the Quran into dozens of languages but also features flowers and other motifs inspired by the countries where those languages are spoken.

Latin stated that religion is not based on any race or culture but is a worldwide culture that adapts itself to local colors and motifs. Islamic traditions reached the Malay Peninsula by the early 14th century, facilitated by Muslim traders traveling along maritime routes connecting Southeast Asia. The complex preserves this heritage while producing modern editions that reflect Malaysia's unique artistic identity, challenging the perception that Qurans only come from Arab countries.