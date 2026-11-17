Nassau County dedicated a monument honoring local police officers who have taken their own lives in what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind memorial in the state. The memorial, unveiled in front…

Nassau County dedicated a monument honoring local police officers who have taken their own lives in what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind memorial in the state.headquarters on Tuesday, honors the officers’ service, as their families gathered for the dedication alongside the county’s top brass and police union leaders.

“It’s not about how they died, it’s about how they lived, and they lived as heroes,” PBA President Tommy Shevlin,Nassau County dedicated a first-of-its-kind memorial for local police officers who have succumbed to their battles with mental health issues and taken their own lives. Shevlin, who noted there seem to be no similar memorials anywhere in the state, said the memorial will give families a place to remember their loved ones.

Also read Police respond to two Nassau County elementary schools Monday morning after bomb threats

He added that it should also send a message to officers who are struggling now.earlier this month, warmly greeted family members of fallen officers and vowed that his county would dedicate “every resource available” to help officers in need of mental health support.

“We remember and honor those officers who served and protected us while fighting battles we could not see,” the memorial reads. “We remember and honor those officers who served and protected us while fighting battles we could not see,” the inscription on the memorial says. “No officer needs to bear their burdens alone, or have their family and friends experience this terrible loss.

Advertisement

In their memory may we build a community where officers feel safe and are encouraged to seek help. ”Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman warmly greeted family members of fallen officers and vowed that his county would dedicate “every resource available” to help officers in need of mental health support. Family and friends of the deceased Nassau officers told The Post that the memorial means more to them than words can describe.

Family and friends of the passed Nassau officers told The Post that the memorial means more to them than words can describe. His son, Matthew Kear, was a 27-year-old former Navy veteran and two-year NCPD officer who took his own life in January 2025.

“You see so many bad things in the world, but you don’t get to see the beautiful things, and this is a beautiful thing that they’ve done for the families — Matthew’s smiling down from heaven,” he said. Nassau’s new memorial opened just one day after neighboring Suffolk County opened the first of seven new “honor walls” that honor its cops who were killed in the line of duty.

It is unclear how many officers or former cops have committed suicide on Long Island this year, however, officials said there have been tragically at least two over the last few months. Nassau County dedicated a first-of-its-kind memorial for local police officers who have succumbed to their battles with mental health issues and taken their own lives.

Advertisement

“We remember and honor those officers who served and protected us while fighting battles we could not see,” the memorial reads. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman warmly greeted family members of fallen officers and vowed that his county would dedicate “every resource available” to help officers in need of mental health support. Family and friends of the passed Nassau officers told The Post that the memorial means more to them than words can describe.