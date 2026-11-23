Approximately 250,000 Long Islanders suffer from food insecurity, according to Long Island Cares, one of the island's largest regional food banks.

Approximately 250,000 Long Islanders suffer from food insecurity, according to Long Island Cares, one of the island's largest regional food banks. Tarik Skubal agrees to record $450 million, 9-year contract with New York Mets, AP source says The Interfaith Nutrition Network, known as the INN in Hempstead, is preparing for one of its busiest days of the year, Thanksgiving.

The non-profit, founded in 1983, has relied on volunteers for decades to address food insecurity, people without housing and people living in poverty. Over the last few weeks, the organization has held several events to collect food items needed to make sure every Long Island family has a full meal on Thanksgiving Day. These efforts included collecting "Fixin' Bags' with holiday side dishes, a curbside food drive over the weekend and efforts to organize food drives.

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The INN has already filled up all its volunteer spots for actual Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers are responsible for handing out food and connecting with Long Islanders on the holiday. , the INN expanded its community offerings by transforming a former warehouse into a new resource center that provides free food, household items and clothing for people who cannot afford them.

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The INN still has a limited number of spots available to volunteer at the Mary Brennan INN Soup Kitchen on Christmas Day. Groups are limited to two people per family; volunteers must be at least 16 years old and holiday shifts are from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.